Goa meet agenda: G20 nations look at common framework to define start-ups

The meeting will take place during June 3-4 and aim to build consensus on the draft policy communique, which the Startup20 published last week and sought comments on. There are five task forces under this group — foundation, alliances, finance, inclusion, and sustainability.

“The idea of the foundation is to come up with a start-up definition framework, which is applicable across different economies. When you talk about global start-up ecosystems coming together, working together and becoming interoperable, you realise that there are no common definitions of start-ups across these nations,” Startup20 India chair and mission director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog Chintan Vaishnav said on Monday.