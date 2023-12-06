Home / India News / India considering development of SMRs to fulfil clean energy transition

India considering development of SMRs to fulfil clean energy transition

Singh said there is a thrust the world over for a strategy to use nuclear power that can reduce the reliance on fossil fuels over the coming years

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India is considering steps for the development of small modular reactors to fulfil its commitment to clean energy transition, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said small modular reactors (SMRs), with their unique features of modularity, scalability, small footprint and improved safety, present themselves as an attractive option for repurposing of retiring coal-based thermal power station sites.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In order to move away from fossil fuel consumption, SMRs can be installed and operated for repurposing the ageing fossil fuel-based power plants," said Singh, who is the Union Minister of State in the PMO and also oversees the functioning of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Singh said there is a thrust the world over for a strategy to use nuclear power that can reduce the reliance on fossil fuels over the coming years.

He said deploying SMRs across the country, especially in locations not suitable for large nuclear plants, can produce a large amount of low-carbon electricity.

However, SMRs are not expected to serve as a replacement for conventional large-sized nuclear power plants, which serve as baseload plants, the minister said.

Singh said the techno-commercial aspects of SMRs are still in the initial stages even globally and its large-scale deployment depends on various factors, including regulatory harmonisation globally by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), especially considering emergency planning zone and public acceptance.

SMR is a promising technology in industrial decarbonisation, especially where there is a requirement of reliable and continuous supply of power, he said.

Also Read

Modi, Biden hail Indian contribution to Fermilab upgrade project

In Japan's neighbours, fear, frustation over radioactive water release

Moving ahead with small modular reactors

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Internet connectivity in govt schools at 24.2% in 2021-22: MoS Education

ICSI to prepare international standards on sustainability, says president

Railways gave Rs 59K cr subsidy on passenger tickets in 2019-20: Vaishnaw

46,930 CAPFs, Assam Rifles personnel availed VRS in last five years: MHA

Kavach has been deployed in three sections in South Central Zone: Vaishnaw

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jitendra SinghEnergy Transition CommitteeParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story