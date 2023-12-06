India considering development of SMRs to fulfil clean energy transition

India is considering steps for the development of small modular reactors to fulfil its commitment to clean energy transition, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said small modular reactors (SMRs), with their unique features of modularity, scalability, small footprint and improved safety, present themselves as an attractive option for repurposing of retiring coal-based thermal power station sites.

"In order to move away from fossil fuel consumption, SMRs can be installed and operated for repurposing the ageing fossil fuel-based power plants," said Singh, who is the Union Minister of State in the PMO and also oversees the functioning of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Singh said there is a thrust the world over for a strategy to use nuclear power that can reduce the reliance on fossil fuels over the coming years.

He said deploying SMRs across the country, especially in locations not suitable for large nuclear plants, can produce a large amount of low-carbon electricity.

However, SMRs are not expected to serve as a replacement for conventional large-sized nuclear power plants, which serve as baseload plants, the minister said.

Singh said the techno-commercial aspects of SMRs are still in the initial stages even globally and its large-scale deployment depends on various factors, including regulatory harmonisation globally by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), especially considering emergency planning zone and public acceptance.

SMR is a promising technology in industrial decarbonisation, especially where there is a requirement of reliable and continuous supply of power, he said.