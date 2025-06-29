Home / India News / India has set $1 billion turmeric export target by 2030: Amit Shah

India has set $1 billion turmeric export target by 2030: Amit Shah

The turmeric board would work towards ensuring remunerative prices for farmers, export of their produce, besides research and development, he said

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre has set a target of achieving $one billion in turmeric exports by 2030.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the National Headquarters of Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, he said the board would focus on packing, branding, marketing and export of the commodity.

The turmeric board would work towards ensuring remunerative prices for farmers, export of their produce, besides research and development, he said.

You will be surprised to know that the Indian government has set the goal of exporting $1 billion worth of turmeric by 2030. And, we have also made full preparations to achieve the goal of exporting $one billion to international markets. The (Turmeric) board that will be formed will work to ensure that the highest price of turmeric reaches the farmers, he said.

Shah further said, during the 2023 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to establish a Turmeric board in Telangana, and orders in this regard were issued later.

Earlier, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and other leaders received Amit Shah when he arrived at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport.

Taking to X, BJP's Telangana unit earlier on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had earlier announced the establishment of the turmeric board has now fulfilled the dream of farmers as per the word given to them.

PM Modi has allocated Rs 200 crores to improve the quality of turmeric crop, carry out research and to improve farmers' income, it said.

The establishment of the Turmeric Board has been a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad and it was also a key election issue.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind, who had promised to set up the turmeric board, had defeated BRS MLC and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Boundaries of administrative units to be frozen on Dec 31, 2025 for Census

3 killed in stampede during Puri Rath Yatra, Odisha CM suspends 2 officials

Protecting lives paramount, lapses unacceptable: Rahul on Odisha stampede

Govt panel opposes Hindi push, urges CM Fadnavis to scrap 3-language plan

NSEL investors forum seeks Maharashtra CM's help for ₹1,950 cr settlement

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiHome MinistryIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story