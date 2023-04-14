Home / India News / India progressing, but northern, western borders not so safe: RSS' Bhagwat

India progressing, but northern, western borders not so safe: RSS' Bhagwat

India was progressing economically but its western and northern borders were not so safe that people can sleep peacefully, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said at an event

Ahmedabad
India progressing, but northern, western borders not so safe: RSS' Bhagwat

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India was progressing economically but its western and northern borders were not so safe that people can sleep peacefully, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said at an event here on Friday.

Though he did not take names, it was apparently a reference to Pakistan, with which India shares a border on the west, and China.

"Our country is today progressing. It is also gaining reputation, heft and wealth. The spread of patriotism among the people is evident and that is the reason we have got leadership (presidency) of the G20, However, there are many challenges," Bhagwat said at the RSS event.

"Our western and northern borders are not so safe that we can sleep peacefully. Our soldiers have to remain awake and we (citizens) also have to remain awake," he added.

Those with vested interests are trying to slander India in many ways while we are progressing, and there was need to fight "intellectual battles" with such forces, the RSS chief asserted.

"Though we have progressed economically, poverty has not gone from the country. The work (of development) is yet incomplete. We have to fight these challenges," he said.

Our society will have to get organised to fight these challenges, Bhagwat added.

Topics :Mohan BhagwatRSSIndia border

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Also Read

One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Bhagwat

Different ways of worship shouldn't be reason for conflicts: RSS chief

Hindu gurus do more social service in South than missionaries: RSS Chief

G20 presidency coming to India is no small thing, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Make India a country of knowledgeable people: RSS chief Bhagwat on R-Day

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified to suppress voice of opposition, says Hooda

India hosts first joint working group meeting on Chabahar port

We work with seva bhaav; oppn 'neglected' NE, was 'credit hungry': PM Modi

New IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Update Aadhaar documents online for free till June 14, here's how to do it

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story