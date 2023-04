MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian iron ore miner NMDC Ltd said on Wednesday it is exploring lithium reserves 124.3 miles (about 200 km) off Perth, Australia.

"We are in the process of exploring in Australia but we can't give a timeline when we would be able to start the mining," D K Mohanty, director of production at NMDC, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

