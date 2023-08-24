Home / India News / Isro's achievement reflects saga of continuity in fantastic way: Jairam

Isro's achievement reflects saga of continuity in fantastic way: Jairam

"Isro's achievement today reflects a saga of continuity in a truly fantastic way...Isro's accomplishments have always been anchored in self-reliance," Jairam Ramesh said

ANI
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander made the soft landing on Wednesday at 6.04 PM, making India the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat | (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:01 AM IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday termed Isro's achievement in executing the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module a "saga of continuity in a truly fantastic way".

"Isro's achievement today reflects a saga of continuity in a truly fantastic way...Isro's accomplishments have always been anchored in self-reliance," Jairam Ramesh said.

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander made the soft landing on Wednesday at 6.04 PM, making India the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Jairam Ramesh said that the Isro's achievement is a reflection of collective team spirit.

"They reflect collective team spirit. They reflect partnerships. They reflect enterprise. In my view, they also reflect phenomenal teamwork. It's a matter of great pride for all Indians. The entire world today is looking up to Isro and acknowledges the achievement of Isro. And for us, it's a matter of special pride," Jairam Ramesh said.

Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including school's science centres, and public institutions. Isro made the live action available on the Isro website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:01 AM IST

