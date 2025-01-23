'Toxins, not infection': Union Min on mysterious deaths in J&K's Rajouri

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday dismissed the possibility of an infectious pathogen being responsible for a mysterious illness that has claimed 17 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district over the past month. Preliminary investigations suggest that unidentified toxins may be the cause, according to officials.

Singh stated that initial findings from the CSIR lab in Lucknow indicate the illness is neither viral nor bacterial. Toxins have been detected, and investigations are ongoing to determine their nature. He added that the matter is being thoroughly examined, and appropriate action will be taken if foul play is found.

Containment measures in place

The fatalities, recorded between December 7 and January 19, occurred across three families in the remote Badhaal village. In response, authorities have designated the area as a containment zone and imposed restrictions on public and private gatherings to prevent panic.

Four additional villagers, all relatives of the affected families, are hospitalised in critical condition, according to officials.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed an 11-member inter-ministerial team to investigate the deaths. The team arrived in Rajouri on Sunday, shortly after the toll rose to 17 when a girl succumbed to the illness at SMGS Hospital in Jammu.

Patients reportedly experienced symptoms such as fever, pain, nausea, excessive sweating, and loss of consciousness, often leading to death within days of hospitalisation.

Authorities earlier sealed a local water source, known as a 'bawli,' after samples revealed the presence of pesticides and insecticides.

No public health crisis, say officials

The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed concerns of a public health crisis, stating there is no evidence of a communicable disease of bacterial or viral origin. Following the detection of neurotoxins in samples from the deceased, police have launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe the case.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the affected village on Tuesday, met residents, and pledged the government’s commitment to uncovering the cause of the deaths. "All the tests were conducted, and the results showed that there are no bacteria or viruses," Abdullah said.

(With agency inputs)