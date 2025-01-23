Republic Day 2025: Chief Guest, theme, history, significance and more

Every year on January 26, the nation celebrates the important event of Republic Day with lavish festivities. Republic Day commemorates the day in 1950 when the nation formally adopted its constitution. India did not completely transform into a sovereign democratic republic until January 26, 1950, when the Indian Constitution came into effect.

Since it preserves the values of equality, fairness, and the rule of law that form India's democracy, Republic Day is an important occasion. Even while the nation celebrates the day in style, the most well-known ceremony takes place in New Delhi, where the President leads a national procession that showcases India's commitment to democracy, cultural diversity, and military prowess.

Republic Day 2025: Theme

This year, the theme of Republic Day 2025 is Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India – Heritage and Development), portraying both India's continuous progress and its rich cultural legacy.

Who will be the chief guests and what will be special this time on this year’s Republic Day?

ALSO READ: Traffic advisory issued in Delhi for Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal The Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest for this year's Republic Day 2025. This will mark a crucial milestone in the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.

A recent government statement stated that 100 female artists will perform Indian musical instruments to herald the march at Kartavya Path for the first time. An all-female Tri-Service contingent will march down Kartavya Path for the first time during the parade.

Republic Day: History

India did not have a constitution until January 26, 1950, despite gaining independence on August 15, 1947. Dr BR Ambedkar led a constituent assembly that created the Constitution, which replaced the Government of India Act. On November 4, 1948, the committee presented the final draft of the Constitution to the constituent assembly.

A few months later, on January 26, 1950, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the country's first president (from 1950 to 1962), unfurled the Indian National Flag with 21 gun salute. Following that, January 26 was declared India's Republic Day.

What is the significance of Republic Day?

Republic Day has many different meanings. First, it emphasizes the commitment to constitutional values, which represent India's dedication to the democratic principles of equality, justice, liberty, and brotherhood. Additionally, it honours India's cultural legacy. India's vast cultural diversity is exhibited through the cultural events and tableaux that are held during the celebrations.

Promoting national unity is another important aspect of the national holiday, as the festivities promote India's strength in diversity and foster unity in diversity. Additionally, Republic Day honours and pays thanks to the bravery and sacrifice made by the leaders and freedom fighters who contributed to India's independence and establishment of a republic.