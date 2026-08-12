Jharkhand protest: Students to continue stir over job exam irregularities

Students protesting the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch on Tuesday announced that they would continue the agitation till all demands are met.

The Manch members who took part in a 'silent procession' here in the evening said they have decided to intensify the agitation, and details will be shared soon.

"We hoped the state government would come out with some positive message for the students after Monday's protest, in which over 50,000 students from across the state participated," he said.

"But we did not get any positive output from the government. So, we have decided to continue our agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium till all our demands are met," said JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader, Ravindra Paswan, in a press conference here.

Piyush Kumar, another leader, said they have now decided to intensify their protest. "We will soon announce the details of the future course of action of the protest," he said. Kumar added that they were always open to dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. The members of the organisation also criticised the alleged police lathi-charge, firing of tear gas shells and the use of water canons during their protest march to the assembly on Monday. Earlier, students under the banner of the Manch on Tuesday evening took out a 'silent procession' from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk here to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.