Kamala Harris' village in Tamil Nadu prays for her success in US 2024 race

Her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu is holding special prayers for her success as the Democratic frontrunner for the US presidential election 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris, gets closer to filing her formal nomination. At the Dharma Sastha Temple, special prayers are being offered by the people of Painganadu-Thulasendrapuram, the village from where Kamala Harris' grandfather is originally. These prayers will go on until she officially files her nomination for the November 5 election race. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prayers for Kamala Harris’ of US 2024 election: Insights Kamala Harris, who was brought up in Oakland, California, became the first Indian-origin US senator. Harris would become the first woman and the second African-American to hold the presidency if she won the US 2024 election.

The village in Tiruvarur district, 350 km away from Chennai, holds an extraordinary pooja between 9:30 and 10:00 am on Monday, and it is probably going to be held regularly until the Democratic Party officially declares its US Presidential run candidate, revealed Deccan Herald.

What do villagers have to say about Kamala Harris in the US presidential 2024 election?

Rajesh, a villager quoted to Deccan Herald said, “We are very happy that the granddaughter of P V Gopalan, Kamala Harris, is likely to be the US Presidential nominee. We organised special poojas to pray that she can get the nomination and eventually triumph against Donald Trump".

Another resident of the village, Anand also said, “We are very happy and hopeful that Kamala Harris will be chosen by the Democrats as their presidential nominee. We prayed before our temple deity who is very powerful.”

Parimala, a resident of Thulasenthirapuram, stated her belief in Harris' potential to contribute towards the village's development if she wins. "If Kamala Harris becomes President, she will surely contribute to the development of our village," she said.

Kamala Harris and the journey to the US presidential 2024 election

Shyamala Harris, Kamala Harris' mother, had graduated from Delhi University and moved to the United States for further education. She met Donald Harris there, and the couple got married.

When Harris became the first woman to be elected vice president of the United States in 2021, the people of her ancestral village celebrated with great enthusiasm. They carried out mass feeding programs, burned crackers, drew rangolis in front of their homes, held posters, and celebrated the historic feat.

Biden and Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the US in 2021. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, has also made history by becoming America's first-second gentleman by being by her side.