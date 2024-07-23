LIVE news updates: INS Brahmaputra damaged in fire at Mumbai dockyard, sailor missing

LIVE updates: A naval frigate, the INS Brahmaputra, which was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai caught fire today and has been left “listing on its port side.” The navy said the ship is lying on its side presently and a junior sailor is missing. The fire broke out on the warship after she was undergoing refit at the Mumbai naval dockyard, the navy said. "... The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other ships in harbour, by [Monday] morning. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out," the navy said in a statement. The fire was extinguished by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and other ships in the harbour. Sanitisation checks for assessment of the residual risk of fire were carried out.
One soldier has been injured during the exchange of fire after troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector in Jammu, the White Knight Corps said. The exchange of fire occurred in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Operations are underway in the Battal sector. "Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the White Knight Corps posted on X.
An FIR has been filed against two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for allegedly forcing a Karnataka government official to 'frame' Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state Finance Department in the alleged Rs 187 crore Valmiki Corporation scam.
Six Russians besides three others who were moving around close to the Kudankulam nuclear reactor area here were detained by the police on suspicion, a senior official told on Tuesday. The Russians, which included a woman, accompanied by two persons from Valliyoor and a car driver from Thiruvananthapuram in neighbouring Kerala were picked up by the Kudankulam police on suspicion on Monday, he said. They were interrogated for nearly six hours, the official added.
Kamala Harris has more than enough pledged delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination, following an extraordinary two-day blitz that saw the vice president consolidate her party’s backing to challenge Donald Trump in November. Harris sealed her status as the presumptive nominee Monday night after crossing the magic number of 1,976 pledged delegates, according to an unofficial Associated Press tally.
Police have registered a case against a 23-year-old woman in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly travelling to Pakistan by obtaining a fake passport and visa on the basis of forged documents, an official said here on Tuesday. Apart from the woman, the police also filed a case against an unidentified man for facilitating her fake documents, he said. The accused woman, identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali alias Sanam Khan, changed her name and obtained Aadhaar card, PAN card and her daughter's birth certificate from a centre in Lokmanya Nagar and then attached these documents to the passport application, the official of Vartak Nagar police station said.
The Karnataka Cabinet that met on Monday night under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given its approval for adopting three resolutions, including one against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), official sources said. The other two resolutions are said to be against 'One Nation, One Election' and delimitation of constituencies for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her comment that she would offer "shelter" to helpless people from violence-hit Bangladesh, the Raj Bhavan said. In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said it is the Centre's prerogative to handle anything that is part of external affairs. The post on X was attributed to an officer on special duty, and ended with a "disclaimer". "Disclaimer: The contents appearing herein are for the information of the staff of Raj Bhavan and shall not be quoted as statements of Hon'ble Governor," it added.
A Hindu temple in Canada has been vandalised with Anti-India graffiti amid rising concerns over extremist activities. The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton, Canada was defaced and concerns over the same have been raised by the authorities.
The fire exchange at Battal comes after terrorists attacked the Village Development Committee (VDC) at Gunda village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in the early hours of Monday during a firefight with security personnel. In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is visiting Mumbai today to review the incident in which the warship INS Brahmaputra got severely damaged in a fire incident and is now resting on one side in the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. Admiral Tripathi had briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the damage caused by the accident yesterday evening.
