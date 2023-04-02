Karnataka Assembly elections: Finding balance in the juggling act

PM's appeal, Congress' survival, JD(S)'s relevance at stake in an election that is as much about govt formation in Karnataka and political power as it is about succession planning in different parties

With just over a month for elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, all parties are refining election strategies, promises, caste alliances, and issue-framing. The last Assembly election in Karnataka was held in May 2018, which resulted in a hung Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats but fell short of a majority. The Congress and Janat