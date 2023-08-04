Home / India News / Kharif sowing in Chhattisgarh touches 78% despite initial delay in monsoon

Kharif sowing in Chhattisgarh touches 78% despite initial delay in monsoon

Of it, paddy sowing has been completed in about 88 per cent of the targeted area

R Krishna Das Raipur

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Despite the initial delay in arrival of the monsoon, farmers in Chhattisgarh have completed kharif sowing in over 78 per cent of the targeted acreage for the season.

The state government has targeted to grow kharif crops in 4.82 million hectares. The acreage has increased by 2.16 per cent compared to the previous kharif season. In the kharif season 2022, crops were sown in 4.71 million hectares.

“The sowing work has been completed in over 3.75 million hectares, which is about 78 per cent of the target set for the season,” a senior agriculture department official said.

Of it, paddy sowing has been completed in about 88 per cent of the targeted area, the officer added.

The state government has reduced the acreage of paddy from 3.9 million hectares to 3.6 million hectares for the current season. The 7.69 per cent fall in acreage is aimed at promoting cultivation of millets, pulses, and oilseeds. Officials expect that farmers will continue to grow the crop to get a better dividend.

The Bhupesh Baghel government is paying Rs 2,500 for a quintal of paddy procured from the farmers. 

In the last kharif season, the state set a record by procuring over 10.7 million tonnes of paddy from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP). This was higher than the previous record of 9.8 million tonnes in 2021-22.

The chief minister has increased the cap for procuring paddy per acre from 15 quintals to 20 quintals for the kharif season 2023-24. Officials feel better returns from paddy will deter farmers from shifting to other crops.

Chhattisgarh, which is among the top-10 rice-producing states in India, is the largest contributor of rice to the central pool after Punjab and Haryana.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Hopes of monsoon revival likely to bring relief for kharif sowing

Monsoon rains push up kharif sowing in Rajasthan to nearly 70% of target

Monsoon break forecast a concern for kharif crops as sowing steadies

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi after relief from Supreme Court

4 drown, 9 missing after flash flood on way to Kedarnath: Officials

Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Covid lockdown, poor infra has hit Bihar govt schools badly: Survey

Topics :Chhattisgarh governmentIndian monsoonKharif

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story