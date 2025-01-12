Latest LIVE: Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog leads to flight delays; IMD warns of rain, hailstorms

Delhi experienced dense fog on Sunday as icy winds intensified the cold wave. The chill reduced visibility, disrupted transport, and drove many homeless people to night shelters. The IMD has warned of light rain in the national capital, with thunderstorms and hail expected later in the day. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 17 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As dense fog and cold waves continue to persist in Delhi several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. Several trains were also running late at the New Delhi railway station.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to grace the upcoming Republic Day celebration in the national capital as the Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said. India is yet to formally announce this year's Republic Day chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Subianto during his visit. Every year, India invites world leaders to attend the Republic Day celebration. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest. Kerala police have arrested 14 people and registered five cases in connection with the sexual abuse of an 18-year-old Dalit girl in the Pathanamthitta district. The case was brought to light after the girl alleged that as many as 62 people had sexually abused her over the last five years. The Ilavumthitta Police, which had initially registered two cases, arrested five individuals. The investigation into this case, which has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes Act, is being conducted by Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar.