Latest LIVE: Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog leads to flight delays; IMD warns of rain, hailstorms

Delhi experienced dense fog on Sunday as icy winds intensified the cold wave. The chill reduced visibility, disrupted transport, and drove many homeless people to night shelters. The IMD has warned of light rain in the national capital, with thunderstorms and hail expected later in the day. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 17 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As dense fog and cold waves continue to persist in Delhi several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. Several trains were also running late at the New Delhi railway station.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to grace the upcoming Republic Day celebration in the national capital as the Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said. India is yet to formally announce this year's Republic Day chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Subianto during his visit. Every year, India invites world leaders to attend the Republic Day celebration. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest. Kerala police have arrested 14 people and registered five cases in connection with the sexual abuse of an 18-year-old Dalit girl in the Pathanamthitta district. The case was brought to light after the girl alleged that as many as 62 people had sexually abused her over the last five years. The Ilavumthitta Police, which had initially registered two cases, arrested five individuals. The investigation into this case, which has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes Act, is being conducted by Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar.
President Droupadi Murmu pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, saying he inspired youths to work towards nation-building and serve humanity. His legacy continues to inspire countless people around the world, Murmu said in a post on X."I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Swamiji took the great spiritual message of India to the Western world. He infused a new self-confidence among the people of India," the President said.
9:24 AM
Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Noida, firefighting efforts underway
A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Noida in the early hours of Sunday, a senior police official said. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Noida, the fire broke out in a chemical plant named Shri Banke Bihari Aromatics at around 3.25 am today. Acting swiftly on the incident, the fire service unit immediately rushed to the spot with 32 fire tenders and engaged in a firefighting operation. Firefighting efforts are underway to douse the fire. The official stated that no casualties have been reported in the incident till now.
9:19 AM
Several trains to Delhi running late due to fog conditions
25 trains to Delhi running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India, as per Indian Railways.
The collapse of an under-construction structure at Kannauj Railway Station has left six people seriously injured but they are out of danger, said a top police official. Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said that no casualties have been reported in the incident and out of 28 rescued people, 15 individuals have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.
9:05 AM
AQI in Delhi improves but remains 'very poor'; Grap-III measures reinstated
Delhi's air quality showed slight improvement on Sunday, but stayed in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 327, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On January 9, the central government’s panel on Delhi-NCR air quality reinstated Stage 3 anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to a significant rise in pollution levels caused by unfavourable weather conditions.
8:48 AM
SpaDeX: Isro brings satellites within three metres in trial attempt
Isro announced that two satellites launched for space docking experiments were brought within three metres of each other before being safely moved back during a trial. The agency stated that the docking process would proceed after further data analysis. “A trial attempt to reach 15 metres and further to three metres has been completed. The spacecraft have been moved back to a safe distance. Docking will follow after analysing the data,” ISRO said in a post on X.
8:37 AM
8:35 AM
Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog impacts travel; IMD warns of rain
