Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE: Sambhal district administration prohibits entry of outsiders till Dec 10 amid ongoing tensions
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Sambhal district administration prohibits entry of outsiders till Dec 10 amid ongoing tensions

Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sambhal, UP Police
Sambhal district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on the entry of outsiders until December 10. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To maintain peace and order, the Sambhal district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on the entry of outsiders until December 10. Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya stated that no outsider, social organization, or public representative could enter the district without prior permission from the competent authority. This decision is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with a planned visit by a 15-member Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation, who intended to gather information about the violence that occurred following a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid complex.
 
A layer of haze covered the national capital as the air quality continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category, in several areas in Delhi, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi hit 349 on Saturday. High levels of air pollution was seen in major areas like Anand Vihar, New Delhi Railway Station and Connaught Place. 
 
Security continues to be deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal following the stone pelting incident on November 24 over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation is likely to visit Sambhal today.  Supreme Court yesterday asked the Sambhal trial court not to proceed in the suit against the Shahi Jama Masjid, till the petition filed by the Masjid Committee against the survey order is listed in the Allahabad High Court. 
 
Due to the impact of cyclone Fengal, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with gusty winds and rain. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal will hit the coastal area by today evening. The weather department has issued warnings for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. The cyclone is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, during the afternoon of November 30. Earlier, as Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on Saturday evening, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, Dr. S. Balachandran, said on Friday that the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu would be most affected.
 

Key Events

10:43 AM

Sambhal district administration prohibits entry of outsiders till December 10

10:30 AM

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad for 1st time as MP today, to hold public meeting

9:22 AM

PM Modi to attend all India DGP/IGP conference in Odisha's Bhubaneswar today

8:40 AM

Security continues to be deployed in UP's Sambhal, Samajwadi Party delegation likely to visit Sambhal today

8:25 AM

Cyclone Fengal: Coastal areas witness high tides, heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

8:24 AM

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI hits 349

10:43 AM

Sambhal district administration prohibits entry of outsiders till December 10

To ensure peace and order, the Sambhal district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on the entry of outsiders until December 10. This decision is significant as it coincides with the planned visit of a 15-member Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation to Sambhal, which aimed to investigate the violence that erupted following a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid complex.
 
 
 

10:30 AM

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad for 1st time as MP today, to hold public meeting

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit her constituency Wayanad in Kerala today for the first time after taking oath as the member of Parliament. Priyanka will be accompanied by her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi during her maiden visit as MP. Gandhis were seen leaving from their residences in the national capital earlier in the day.

10:06 AM

BSF Guwahati Frontier seizes narcotics worth Rs 12.7 cr this year

The Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been actively working to combat the smuggling of narcotics and contraband across India’s international borders. From January 1 to November 29, 2024, the BSF seized narcotics and contraband items valued at Rs 12.7 crore, including phenyl, gold, Yaba tablets, ganja, and others, according to a statement from BSF Guwahati.
 

9:54 AM

Arunachal govt launches 'Mission Himveer' to boost local economy

Giving a boost to market linkages for agri-horti producers of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government launched 'Mission Arun Himveer' with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), North East Frontier, in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
 
 

9:22 AM

PM Modi to attend all India DGP/IGP conference in Odisha's Bhubaneswar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the all-India conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar for two days starting from today. The three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, and narcotics, among others.

8:58 AM

Pawan Kalyan cracks down on illegal rice smuggling at Kakinada port

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conducted an inspection at Kakinada Port to investigate the illegal transportation of rice. During his visit, he examined 1,064 tons of rice sacks loaded onto a barge that were allegedly intended for illegal export to West African countries.

8:40 AM

Security continues to be deployed in UP's Sambhal, Samajwadi Party delegation likely to visit Sambhal today

Security continues to be deployed in UP's Sambhal following the stone pelting incident on November 24 over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey. A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation is likely to visit Sambhal today. 

8:25 AM

Cyclone Fengal: Coastal areas witness high tides, heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, many coastal areas have experienced changes in weather, including high tides and rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit the coastal area today evening. The weather department has issued warnings for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

8:24 AM

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI hits 349

A layer of haze covered the national capital as the air quality continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category, in several areas in Delhi. High levels of air pollution was seen in major areas like Anand Vihar, New Delhi Railway Station and Connaught Place. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityair pollutionUttar PradeshMob violenceTamil NaduCycloneheavy rains

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story