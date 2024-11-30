LIVE: Sambhal district administration prohibits entry of outsiders till Dec 10 amid ongoing tensions

To maintain peace and order, the Sambhal district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on the entry of outsiders until December 10. Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya stated that no outsider, social organization, or public representative could enter the district without prior permission from the competent authority. This decision is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with a planned visit by a 15-member Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation, who intended to gather information about the violence that occurred following a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid complex. A layer of haze covered the national capital as the air quality continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category, in several areas in Delhi, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi hit 349 on Saturday. High levels of air pollution was seen in major areas like Anand Vihar, New Delhi Railway Station and Connaught Place.

Security continues to be deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal following the stone pelting incident on November 24 over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation is likely to visit Sambhal today. Supreme Court yesterday asked the Sambhal trial court not to proceed in the suit against the Shahi Jama Masjid, till the petition filed by the Masjid Committee against the survey order is listed in the Allahabad High Court.

Due to the impact of cyclone Fengal, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with gusty winds and rain. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal will hit the coastal area by today evening. The weather department has issued warnings for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. The cyclone is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, during the afternoon of November 30. Earlier, as Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on Saturday evening, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, Dr. S. Balachandran, said on Friday that the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu would be most affected.