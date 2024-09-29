Latest LIVE: Mobile internet services to be suspended in Assam for eight hours today

Mobile internet services will be suspended for eight hours on Sunday during the written exam for Grade III recruitment. Mobile internet will be suspended statewide from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29 for the Grade III written exam. Voice calls and broadband on fixed lines will remain functional, the state government announced. A whopping 7,34,080 candidates have applied to appear in the recruitment examinations to be conducted in two shifts; the first shift for Bachelor's Degree Level Class-III posts from 9 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift for HSLC (driver) posts from 1:30 pm to 4:30 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate several projects worth over Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra today via video conferencing. He will also address the 114th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11:00 AM. Hurricane Helene's massive rains caused widespread destruction across the US Southeast, claiming at least 56 lives, displacing many residents, and leaving millions without power. Rescue efforts began to reach those stranded by the flooding. In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper reported 10 deaths, while South Carolina confirmed 19 fatalities, including two firefighters in Saluda County. Georgia saw at least 17 deaths, two of which were caused by a tornado in Alamo. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis updated the death toll in Georgia to 11, including several drownings in Pinellas County. US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the devastating hurricane