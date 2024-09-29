Latest LIVE: Mobile internet services to be suspended in Assam for eight hours today

Mobile internet services will be suspended for eight hours on Sunday during the written exam for Grade III recruitment. Mobile internet will be suspended statewide from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29 for the Grade III written exam. Voice calls and broadband on fixed lines will remain functional, the state government announced. A whopping 7,34,080 candidates have applied to appear in the recruitment examinations to be conducted in two shifts; the first shift for Bachelor's Degree Level Class-III posts from 9 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift for HSLC (driver) posts from 1:30 pm to 4:30 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate several projects worth over Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra today via video conferencing. He will also address the 114th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11:00 AM. Hurricane Helene's massive rains caused widespread destruction across the US Southeast, claiming at least 56 lives, displacing many residents, and leaving millions without power. Rescue efforts began to reach those stranded by the flooding. In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper reported 10 deaths, while South Carolina confirmed 19 fatalities, including two firefighters in Saluda County. Georgia saw at least 17 deaths, two of which were caused by a tornado in Alamo. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis updated the death toll in Georgia to 11, including several drownings in Pinellas County. US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the devastating hurricane
Football icon Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal-scorer in Indian Super League history
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri achieved another milestone by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the Indian Super League (ISL), the country’s premier football competition. Tied with Bartholomew Ogbeche at 63 goals, the veteran scored his 64th ISL goal from the penalty spot, helping Bengaluru FC secure an emphatic 3-0 victory over defending champions Mohun Bagan SG at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
8:35 AM
Kiren Rijiju flags off 3 km marathon from India Gate to Bharat Mandapam on World Heart Day
8:17 AM
West Bengal govt to discontinue Kolkata's 150-year-old tram service
The West Bengal government has decided to discontinue Kolkata's iconic trams, introduced in 1873, symbolising the city's heritage. Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty cited the need for faster transport, as trams are slow and contribute to traffic congestion. Only one route, from Esplanade to Maidan, will remain operational.
8:02 AM
Shah Rukh Khan best actor, 'Animal' best picture at IIFA Awards in popular categories
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award at the IIFA 2024 ceremony, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal claimed awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor.
7:51 AM
7:49 AM
