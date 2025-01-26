Latest LIVE: UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Dhami

The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, making it the first state to implement such a law that will bring uniformity in society while ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said. In a statement, he said all preparations to implement UCC, including getting approval of the rules for the implementation of the Act and training of officials concerned, have been completed. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act was notified on March 12, 2024, after presidential assent. Dhami said the UCC will bring about uniformity in society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens. President Donald Trump has ended his predecessor's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, lifting a pressure point that had been meant to reduce civilian casualties during the US ally's war with Hamas in Gaza that is now halted by a tenuous ceasefire. In a post on his Truth Social network Saturday, Trump said, "A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!" A Trump administration official confirmed that he was referring to the heavy bombs. The official was not authorised to give that detail publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president Virendraa Sacheva accused the Aam Aadmi Party of throwing the Mahila Samman Yojana registration forms into "garbage" and cheating the women of Delhi. BJP leader put forth a bunch of papers he claims to be registration forms for the women's scheme, which the party allegedly found with a rag picker. "This is Kejriwal's Mahila Samman Yojana, one can see that the name, aadhar card, all the details of this woman is here, but we saw that around 30,000 of these forms were with a garbage collector. If this is not cheating the women of Delhi then what is? They say that they have registered around 20-25 lakh women, but they sold the data of women to rag pickers," Sachdeva said. He alleged that the thousands of forms belonged to the people in Timarpur constituency.