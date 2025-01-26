Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Latest LIVE: UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Dhami
LiveNew Update

Latest LIVE: UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Dhami

Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, making it the first state to implement such a law that will bring uniformity in society while ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said. In a statement, he said all preparations to implement UCC, including getting approval of the rules for the implementation of the Act and training of officials concerned, have been completed. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act was notified on March 12, 2024, after presidential assent. Dhami said the UCC will bring about uniformity in society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.  President Donald Trump has ended his predecessor's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, lifting a pressure point that had been meant to reduce civilian casualties during the US ally's war with Hamas in Gaza that is now halted by a tenuous ceasefire. In a post on his Truth Social network Saturday, Trump said, "A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!" A Trump administration official confirmed that he was referring to the heavy bombs. The official was not authorised to give that detail publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

  Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president Virendraa Sacheva accused the Aam Aadmi Party of throwing the Mahila Samman Yojana registration forms into "garbage" and cheating the women of Delhi. BJP leader put forth a bunch of papers he claims to be registration forms for the women's scheme, which the party allegedly found with a rag picker. "This is Kejriwal's Mahila Samman Yojana, one can see that the name, aadhar card, all the details of this woman is here, but we saw that around 30,000 of these forms were with a garbage collector. If this is not cheating the women of Delhi then what is? They say that they have registered around 20-25 lakh women, but they sold the data of women to rag pickers," Sachdeva said. He alleged that the thousands of forms belonged to the people in Timarpur constituency.

 

Key Events

8:53 AM

Delhi Assembly elections: BJP accuses AAP of throwing away forms for Mahila Samman Yojana

8:52 AM

Donald Trump ends Joe Biden's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel

8:50 AM

UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

9:53 AM

Former UP Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit thanks PM Modi for Padma Shri Honour

Former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, who has been conferred with the Padma Shri award in the field of literature and education, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing himself as a "humble social political worker." Dixit said he is "mulling to write a book on Kumbh Mela" and plans to dedicate more efforts toward culture and nationalism.

9:43 AM

Honest efforts never go unnoticed, eventually rewarded: Padma awardee J Y Gamlin

Social worker Jumde Yomgam Gamlin from Arunachal Pradesh, who has been awarded Padma Shri this year, said honest efforts never go unnoticed and would eventually be rewarded. Expressing her gratitude, Gamlin said, "I feel elated to receive the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award. I thank the state government and the Centre for recognising my work."

9:30 AM

Bomb threat at Jammu's Republic Day venue proves to be a hoax

A bomb threat prompted a thorough search at the main Republic Day venue here in Jammu and Kashmir, hours before the start of the function, officials said on Sunday. However, the threat received through e-mail late Saturday, proved to be a hoax, the officials said.

9:16 AM

Foggy weather delays flights and trains in the national capital; cold wave persists

Delhi woke up to a light layer of fog today, with a slight rise in temperature expected, offering some relief from the chill. Weather conditions in the national capital are forecasted to remain unchanged over the next two to three days, with persistent foggy conditions. Delays in train and air services due to the fog continue to pose significant challenges for travellers.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 7 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 23 degrees Celsius, with "moderate" to "light fog" conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

9:00 AM

Arvind Kejriwal questions deployment of Gujarat SRPF companies for Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the deployment of eight companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) from Gujarat for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The SRPF companies reached Delhi on January 13 as per the order of the Election Commission (EC), Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel said on Saturday.

8:53 AM

Delhi Assembly elections: BJP accuses AAP of throwing away forms for Mahila Samman Yojana

Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president Virendraa Sacheva accused the Aam Aadmi Party of throwing the Mahila Samman Yojana registration forms into "garbage" and cheating the women of Delhi. The BJP leader put forth a bunch of papers he claims to be registration forms for the women's scheme, which the party allegedly found with a rag picker.

8:52 AM

Donald Trump ends Joe Biden's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel

President Donald Trump has ended his predecessor's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, lifting a pressure point that had been meant to reduce civilian casualties during the US ally's war with Hamas in Gaza that is now halted by a tenuous ceasefire. Then-President Joe Biden halted the delivery of the large bombs in May as part of an effort to keep Israel from launching an all-out assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

8:50 AM

UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, making it the first state to implement such a law that will bring uniformity in society while ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said. In a statement, he said all preparations to implement UCC, including getting approval of the rules for the implementation of the Act and training of officials concerned, have been completed.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeUttarakhandDonald TrumpDelhi Assembly ElectionsAAPBJPisrael

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News