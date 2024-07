The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's plea challenging his arrest and remand by ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case on Friday (July 12). The case involves alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

In his latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden introduced Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his Russian foe Vladimir Putin before quickly correcting himself. Additionally, Biden mistakenly uttered "Vice President" Trump. However, he vowed to stay in the race. "I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him (Trump) once, and I will beat him again," Biden said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior bureaucrats, on Thursday discussed with economists matters concerning the Indian economy. This comes less than two weeks before the Budget. The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister, and was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and NITI Aayog officials. “Earlier today (Thursday), interacted with eminent economists and heard their insightful views on issues pertaining to furthering growth,” Modi posted on social media platform X.