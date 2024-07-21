LIVE: Ahead of Monsoon session, Congress' parliamentary meet likely to be held Monday

Congress' parliamentary meeting is likely to occur on July 22, reports ANI citing sources. The meeting will be chaired by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session. The meeting will be held to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Budget session. The meeting will be held at the residence of Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting will be chaired today by Kiren Rijiju, the parliamentary affairs minister. The deputy leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and the deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, will also attend the all-party meeting today.
As many as 284 Indian nationals returned from violence-hit Bangladesh on Saturday via Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya. According to an official, in the past three days, a total of 953 people from India, Nepal, and Bhutan have crossed the Dawki ICP amid the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh. The Meghalaya government has activated a helpline number for those who have been in violence-hit Bangladesh and are seeking assistance from the authorities of the northeastern state. Amidst the ongoing protest in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also cancelled her overseas trip to Spain. An In-house preliminary investigation has dismissed charges of molestation against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. The investigation was done by a Raj Bhavan panel and has dismissed charges by a former woman staffer. The report claims that the charges were ill-motivated. The report, prepared by the former district judge of the Pondicherry Judicial service, D Ramabathirani, stated that the alleged sexual misconduct against the Governor on April 24 and May 2 was "ruled out as baseless." Besides taking into consideration multiple newspaper clippings between May 3 and May 7 this year which reported the alleged incident at Raj Bhavan, the one-man inquiry committee also examined eight Raj Bhavan staff as witnesses, including two ADCs and the OSD to the Governor, to reach its conclusion.
J-K: Another batch of pilgrims embark for Amarnath Yatra under tight security measures
Another fresh batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath yatra from the Panthachowk Srinagar base camp under tight security measures on Sunday morning.
The pilgrims set out for the sacred site, heading towards the base camps of the Baltal and Pahalgam Yatras, where they will connect with their faith and seek blessings.
9:13 AM
Khera ctiticises home min's drug control efforts as substance abuse rises in country
Highlighting the increase in drug consumption in India in recent years, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the Union Home Ministry for making bold claims about controlling drugs in the country.
Taking to social media platform 'X' on Saturday, Pawan Khera tweeted, "Mr. @HMOIndia, in June 2023, you had said, 'The Modi government will root out drugs from India; not allow smuggling of narcotics through the country.' But Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy DG at Narcotics Control Bureau, claims that 'The consumption of drugs among the youth is increasing, and there are roughly around 10 crore Indians who consume drugs. It used to be around 2 crore, 15 years ago.'
8:59 AM
Two killed in car-bike accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada
Two people died in an accident when a car hit a bike, at Kalpana Center in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, late last night. Police arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to Kakinada Government Hospital. Further details awaited: Hanumanth Rao, Kakinada DSP
8:41 AM
West Bengal Guv molestation charges: In-house investigation dismisses charge, calls it ill-motivated
An In-house preliminary investigation has dismissed charges of molestation against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. The investigation was done by a Raj Bhavan panel and has dismissed charges by a former woman staffer. The report claims that the charges were ill-motivated. The report, prepared by the former district judge of the Pondicherry Judicial service, D Ramabathirani, stated that the alleged sexual misconduct against the Governor on April 24 and May 2 was "ruled out as baseless." Besides taking into consideration multiple newspaper clippings between May 3 and May 7 this year which reported the alleged incident at Raj Bhavan, the one-man inquiry committee also examined eight Raj Bhavan staff as witnesses, including two ADCs and the OSD to the Governor, to reach its conclusion.
8:40 AM
As student protests escalate in Bangladesh, 284 people enter India via Meghalaya's Dawki ICP
As many as 284 people returned from violence-hit Bangladesh on Saturday via Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya. According to an official, in the past three days, a total of 953 people from India, Nepal, and Bhutan have crossed the Dawki ICP amid the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh. The Meghalaya government has activated a helpline number for those who have been in violence-hit Bangladesh and are seeking assistance from the authorities of the northeastern state. Amidst the ongoing protest in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also cancelled her overseas trip to Spain.
8:38 AM
Congress' parliamentary meeting likely to be held on July 22 to discuss strategy ahead of Monsoon session
Congress' parliamentary meeting is likely to occur on July 22, reports ANI citing sources. The meeting will be chaired by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session. The meeting will be held to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Budget session. The meeting will be held at the residence of Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting will be chaired today by Kiren Rijiju, the parliamentary affairs minister. The deputy leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and the deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, will also attend the all-party meeting today.