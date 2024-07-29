LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

The Supreme Court will hear Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam today. The former deputy chief minister of Delhi has sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 16 months and the trial against him has not made any progress since October last year. According to the cause list of July 29 uploaded on the Supreme Court website, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is slated to hear Sisodia's pleas. Sisodia had earlier moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's May 21 order dismissing his bail pleas. He had challenged in the high court a trial court's April 30 order rejecting his bail applications in the two cases.
One person is dead and at least six others were injured following a mass shooting Sunday at a park in upstate New York. Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park around 6:20 p.m. to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. An adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life threatening injury and five people were hospitalised with minor injuries, Capt. Greg Bello said. The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family, Bello said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and discussed steps to intensify bilateral ties, including in security, trade and education, and deepening practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar and Wong are in Tokyo to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping Quad or Quadrilateral coalition. "A great start this morning meeting Australian FM @SenatorWong in Tokyo," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
10:54 AM
The Quad has additional responsibilities of upholding a rules-based order and collaboration under the grouping can ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free and secure, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday amid China's increasing assertiveness in the region. In his opening remarks at a foreign ministerial conclave of Quad, Jaishankar said a clear message should be sent that the Quad is "here to stay, here to do and here to go." "As political democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, there is the key question of upholding a rules-based order," Jaishankar said.
10:49 AM
Two 'kanwariyas' died and 14 were injured after a truck hit a tractor-trolley in Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said. The incident took place at 5am on National Highway number 44, some 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, which led to enraged villagers beating up the truck driver and also blocking the arterial road for some time, the official said.
10:28 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 112th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat,' calls on people and organisations to use National Anti-Narcotics Helpline 'Manas' in India's fight against drugs. During his monthly broadcast, PM Modi said, "In Mann ki Baat, I have often discussed the challenges of drugs. Every family worries that their child might be exposed to drugs. Now, to help such people, the government has launched the National Anti-Narcotics Helpline Manas."
10:24 AM
More than 1,800 pilgrims left a base camp in Jammu for the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements on Monday, officials said. More than 4.55 lakh pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the naturally-formed ice lingam at the cave shrine, compared to the over 4.5 lakh last year.
9:58 AM
Congress MP Dr Amar Singh has moved an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha 'demanding accountability for death of IAS aspirants in Delhi’s coaching centre.'
9:43 AM
The two countries reviewed measures aimed at promoting two-way investments in a mutually beneficial manner at the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia High-Level Task Force on Investments, co-chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra and the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the virtual mode.
9:41 AM
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started action against illegal coaching centres and will set up a high-level committee to probe the flooding of the basement of a coaching institute which led to three civil services aspirants' deaths, an official said on Sunday. A team of the civic body reached the Old Rajinder Nagar area to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres, a statement by the Delhi government said.
9:39 AM
A goods train derailed in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said. The incident happened at 1.35 am in the railway yard at Mancheswar station, it said in a statement. There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment, it added.
9:27 AM
The top court will hear Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail petitions in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam today.