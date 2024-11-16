Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE: CM Yogi announces Rs 5 lakh each to parents of infants who died in Jhansi hospital fire

BS Web Team New Delhi
Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs five lakh. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:46 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs five lakh each to parents of the newborns who died in the fire incident at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi. The UP government has also announced Rs 50,000 each to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours.  Jhansi Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey said that the infants injured in the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh are given the best possible medical treatment. At least 10 infants were killed while several others suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College late Friday evening. According to hospital officials, there were around 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward. As per the officials, the prima facie cause of the fire is said to be due to a short circuit.    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced a multi-level investigation into the tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College that claimed the lives of 10 newborns. Addressing reporters on Saturday, Pathak assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident. He also extended the state government's support to the families of the victims, stating, "If any lapses are identified, strict action will follow, and no one will be spared. The government stands with the families of the deceased infants."    A layer of smog engulfs the capital city as the pollution levels continue to remain high. The AQI of Pragati Maidan and surrounding areas including ITO is 357 categorised as 'Very Poor'. Delhi: Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as pollution level in the river continues to remain high.

Key Events

9:29 AM

8:25 AM

A layer of smog engulfs Delhi as the pollution levels continue to remain high

8:14 AM

UP govt orders probe into Jhansi Hospital fire that claimed lives of 10 infants

8:11 AM

Injured infants being treated, says Jhansi commissioner amid hospital fire

9:46 AM

PM Modi mourns UP hospital fire deaths, assures efforts for relief, rescue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of children in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district and said the local administration under the state government's supervision is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.

9:29 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an assistance of Rs five lakh each to parents of the newborns who died in the fire incident at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi. The UP government has also announced Rs 50,000 each to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. 

9:22 AM

Clash erupts in Uttar Pradesh's Mau over vehicle collision, 2 police officers injured

A clash broke out between two groups over a collision between their vehicles, in Uttar Pradesh's Mau late Friday evening leaving several people including two police officers injured, officials said. According to Mau police, the clash was triggered by an accident that involved two bikes.

9:15 AM

Indian Americans to seek sanctions against Bangladesh over persecution of Hindus

Indian Americans are working to reach out to the new Trump administration and the Congress next year to seek action against the Bangladeshi regime, including imposing economic sanctions, an influential community leader has said.

9:00 AM

Iranian official meets Musk in a possible step to ease tensions with Trump

Iran successfully sought a meeting with Elon Musk, according to a US official, one in a series of steps that appeared aimed at easing tensions with President-elect Donald Trump. Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani met with Musk a Trump ally named this week to advise his administration on ways to cut the federal government on Monday in New York, according to a US official briefed on the meeting by a foreign colleague.

8:50 AM

Sea Vigil-24 exercise to test coastal defence preparedness, says commodore

The Indian Navy is set to conduct the fourth edition of the 'Pan-India' Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil-24' on November 20 and 21, according to a Defence Ministry release.

8:25 AM

A layer of smog engulfs Delhi as the pollution levels continue to remain high

8:14 AM

UP govt orders probe into Jhansi Hospital fire that claimed lives of 10 infants

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a multi-level investigation will be conducted into the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College that claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies. Pathak assured strict action against whoever was responsible for the incident as he extended the state government's support to the families of the deceased infants.

8:11 AM

Injured infants being treated, says Jhansi commissioner amid hospital fire

Jhansi Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey said that the infants injured in the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh are given the best possible medical treatment. At least 10 infants were killed while several others suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College late Friday evening.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

