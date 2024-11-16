LIVE: CM Yogi announces Rs 5 lakh each to parents of infants who died in Jhansi hospital fire

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs five lakh each to parents of the newborns who died in the fire incident at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi. The UP government has also announced Rs 50,000 each to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours. Jhansi Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey said that the infants injured in the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh are given the best possible medical treatment. At least 10 infants were killed while several others suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College late Friday evening. According to hospital officials, there were around 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward. As per the officials, the prima facie cause of the fire is said to be due to a short circuit. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced a multi-level investigation into the tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College that claimed the lives of 10 newborns. Addressing reporters on Saturday, Pathak assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident. He also extended the state government's support to the families of the victims, stating, "If any lapses are identified, strict action will follow, and no one will be spared. The government stands with the families of the deceased infants." A layer of smog engulfs the capital city as the pollution levels continue to remain high. The AQI of Pragati Maidan and surrounding areas including ITO is 357 categorised as 'Very Poor'. Delhi: Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as pollution level in the river continues to remain high.