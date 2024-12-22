LIVE news: Congress to hold press conference in 150 cities demanding Amit Shah's resignation

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday informed that the Congress MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the CWC members will do press conferences in 150 different cities across the nation demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress has been seeking Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks pertaining to Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha, which the minister made while attacking the opposition party. "On 22 and 23 (December) in more than 150 cities our MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the CWC members will do press conference demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and will condemn the way he disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar," Pawan Khera said.

Sixteen soldiers were killed in an attack on a security forces check post in Makeen, South Waziristan, on Saturday, according to a statement by the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Dawn reported. The attack was carried out by terrorists in the region, which has been a hotspot for violent incidents since the breakdown of a fragile ceasefire agreement between the Pakistani government and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2022.

India has condemned the car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which claimed five lives and injured dozens, with numbers showing more than 200 injured. In an official press release, the MEA expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating, "We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several precious lives have been lost, and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims." The statement confirmed that the Indian Mission in Germany is in contact with the injured Indian nationals and their families, providing all possible assistance. "Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the statement read.