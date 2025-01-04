LIVE news: Dense fog blinds Delhi-NCR amidst cold wave; over 200 flights delayed

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has vowed to continue his indefinite fast until the Bihar government meets the demands of protesting BPSC students. "There is no question of withdrawing my fast, not until the demands of the students are met. We suggested from our end that the CM should meet the students and together they should bring out a solution. If that happens then I have no problem stopping the fast," he said. The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport on Saturday early morning due to dense fog and IndiGo has temporarily put departures and arrivals on hold. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in a post on X at 12.05 am, said that due to dense fog, flight operations have been affected at the airport. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it said. The airline also said that once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion. Air India, in an update on X at 1.16 am, said poor visibility due to dense fog is affecting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India. On Friday, more than 400 flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions at the airport.