LIVE news: Dense fog blinds Delhi-NCR amidst cold wave; over 200 flights delayed

Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport on Saturday early morning due to dense fog and IndiGo has temporarily put departures and arrivals on hold. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in a post on X at 12.05 am, said that due to dense fog, flight operations have been affected at the airport. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it said. The airline also said that once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion. Air India, in an update on X at 1.16 am, said poor visibility due to dense fog is affecting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India. On Friday, more than 400 flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions at the airport.
Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has vowed to continue his indefinite fast until the Bihar government meets the demands of protesting BPSC students. "There is no question of withdrawing my fast, not until the demands of the students are met. We suggested from our end that the CM should meet the students and together they should bring out a solution. If that happens then I have no problem stopping the fast," he said. The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.
Visibility reduced to zero around airports in north India, airlines issue travel advisory
As per IMD, visibility near airports - Palam, Safdarjung, Amritsar, Agra, Hindon, Chandigarh and Gwalior reduced to zero
8:52 AM
Tamil Nadu's first Jallikattu to start in Pudukkottai district today
The first Jallikattu event of Tamil Nadu for 2025 will be held on Saturday at Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district. The Tamil Nadu government has issued the necessary permission for this event. Pudukkottai district is known for having the highest number of vadivasal (entry points for bulls) and hosting the most Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu. Between January and May 31, over 120 Jallikattu events, more than 30 bullock cart races, and over 50 vadamadu (tethered bull) events are typically conducted in the district.
8:36 AM
Pithampur protests: CM Mohan Yadav assures safe disposal of Bhopal waste
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reassured the public that the state government prioritizes their interests and safety in the wake of the protest by Pithampur residents over the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal. He urged residents of Pithampur to remain calm and not believe in rumours surrounding the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal.
8:11 AM
MP govt to apprise courts of toxic waste transportation and subsequent protests
Assam Police seized 11,100 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs two crore from a vehicle near Damcherra in the Cachar district of the state on Friday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X that CacharPolice conducted the anti-narcotics operation based on credible intelligence.
7:55 AM
