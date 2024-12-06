LIVE news: Farmers to march from Shambhu border to Delhi today; security beefed up at border

Protesting farmers have planned a massive march to the national capital on Friday. Regarding the security arrangements, the Delhi Police on Thursday stated that all preparations to maintain law and order have been made and that they are ready to tackle any situation arising at the Singhu border. They added that no extra security deployment has been made at the border. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to continue his five-year mandate despite the recent no-confidence vote that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Macron also emphasised his responsibility to ensure the continuity of the state, the proper functioning of institutions, and the protection of the French people. Delhi's air quality improves to the 'Moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 183 this morning. Truck-mounted water sprinkler sprayed tiny droplets of water in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution.