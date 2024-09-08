LIVE news: Rescue efforts underway after building collapse in Lucknow; 8 dead, 28 injured

The death toll from the building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar has risen to eight, as rescue teams recovered three additional bodies from the debris. The three-storey structure, which housed warehouses and a motor workshop, collapsed on Saturday evening, injuring 28 people. The rebellion and discontent faced by the BJP after it released its list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls have now come to haunt the Congress. A senior Congress leader has resigned and announced that he will contest as an Independent a day after the party unveiled its first list. Another leader has also threatened to do so and said he will take a decision on Sunday. The Congress' first list of 32 names included former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, new entrant Vinesh Phogat from Julana and state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal. The Assam Rifles has deployed a few anti-drone systems in violence-hit Manipur following a recent drone and rocket attacks on civilians, in which an elderly man was killed and five others were injured on a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district, the state police said in a statement. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also handed over one tested anti-drone system to security forces deployed in the ethnic strife-torn state.