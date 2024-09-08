LIVE news: Rescue efforts underway after building collapse in Lucknow; 8 dead, 28 injured

The death toll from the building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar has risen to eight, as rescue teams recovered three additional bodies from the debris. The three-storey structure, which housed warehouses and a motor workshop, collapsed on Saturday evening, injuring 28 people. The rebellion and discontent faced by the BJP after it released its list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls have now come to haunt the Congress. A senior Congress leader has resigned and announced that he will contest as an Independent a day after the party unveiled its first list. Another leader has also threatened to do so and said he will take a decision on Sunday. The Congress' first list of 32 names included former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, new entrant Vinesh Phogat from Julana and state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal. The Assam Rifles has deployed a few anti-drone systems in violence-hit Manipur following a recent drone and rocket attacks on civilians, in which an elderly man was killed and five others were injured on a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district, the state police said in a statement. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also handed over one tested anti-drone system to security forces deployed in the ethnic strife-torn state.
S Jaishankar arrives in Riyadh to attend India-Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers' Meeting
External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, on Sunday morning, September 8, arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to attend the first India–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers’ meeting.
8:55 AM
Siliguri court awards death penalty to accused Md Abbas in rape-murder case of minor
An additional district and sessions judge on Saturday sentenced Md Abbas to death within the 13 months after the minor was brutally raped and murdered in 2023.
8:48 AM
AAP should contest all 90 seats in Haryana on its own strength, says Somnath Bharti
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti on Saturday said that AAP must evaluate the effectiveness of forming an alliance with Congress for the Haryana assembly elections, as a similar alliance was formed in Delhi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He further stated that AAP must contest all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections on its own strength.
8:44 AM
Multiple people shot along I-75 south of Lexington, Kentucky, authorities say
Multiple people were shot along Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, authorities said. The Laurel County Sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook on Saturday that it was an "active shooter situation" and "numerous persons" were shot near the highway.
8:43 AM
Taiwan detects increased Chinese military activity near its territory
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected seven Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, one official ship and two of the aircraft entered its Air Defence Identification Zone from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.
8:36 AM
Devotion, eco-friendly decor on display as Ganesh festival begins
8:30 AM
Search operation underway to catch the wolves attacking people in Bahraich; 4 already caught
8:27 AM
Elon Musk announces SpaceX to launch first Starships to Mars in two years
SpaceX will launch its first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.
8:24 AM
Deepest condolences to bereaved families; wish for speedy recovery of all the injured: Rajnath Singh