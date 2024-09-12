LIVE news: ED raids properties of ex-RG Kar principal in connection with financial scam

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Several parts of Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) were affected due to rain on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain until Friday and issued a yellow alert for the city. According to the IMD, a combination of factors is likely to keep Delhi wet. It may cause waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.The IMD has predicted more rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 kmph for the national capital until Friday.Besides Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northern Madhya Pradesh are likely to get rain between September 11 and September 14, said IMD.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:14 AM IST