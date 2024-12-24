LIVE: Ex-US President Bill Clinton hospitalised after developing fever, remains in 'good spirits'

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Former US President Bill Clinton was on Monday (local time) admitted to a hospital in Washington in the "afternoon for testing and observation" after developing a fever, a member of his staff said. "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said in a statement on X.
First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:02 AM IST