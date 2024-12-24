LIVE: Ex-US President Bill Clinton hospitalised after developing fever, remains in 'good spirits'

Former US President Bill Clinton was on Monday (local time) admitted to a hospital in Washington in the "afternoon for testing and observation" after developing a fever, a member of his staff said. "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said in a statement on X.

President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a defence bill that authorises significant pay raises for junior enlisted service members despite his objections to language stripping coverage of transgender medical treatments for children in military families.. Biden said his administration strongly opposes the provision because it targets a group based on gender identity and "interferes with parents' roles to determine the best care for their children. He said it also undermines the all-volunteer military's ability to recruit and retain talent. The Senate forwarded the bill to Biden after passing it last week by a vote of 85-14. In the House, a majority of Democrats voted against the bill after House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted on adding the provision to ban transgender medical care for children. The legislation easily passed by a vote of 281-140.

Two criminals allegedly involved in the robbery at the Indian Overseas Bank's Chinhat branch in Lucknow were killed in separate encounters with Lucknow and Ghazipur police, officials said on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chinhat, Radha Raman Singh, said Sobind Kumar, a native of Bihar, was one of the suspects wanted in the bank robbery. While Sobind Kumar, 26, was killed in an encounter with the Lucknow police near Kisan Path, Sunny Dayal, 28, was gunned down by the Ghazipur police and SWAT surveillance team in a separate encounter, they said.