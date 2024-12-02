LIVE news updates: Schools shut in several Tamil Nadu districts amid heavy rainfall

After making landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets. Old-timers recalled such a fury of nature was not witnessed in this tiny UT for the last three decades. Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu also suffered following heavy rains and inundation, with Chief Minister M K Stalin terming the rainfall in the district as 'unprecedented.' Operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays initially, officials said. However, later in the day, operations were normal.
A Congress delegation led by the party's Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai is scheduled to visit Sambhal on Monday, where a stone-pelting incident took place on November 24.The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief and other Congress leaders stayed in the party office in Lucknow last night. On Sunday, amid massive security, a three-member judicial committee conducted an inspection near the Shahi Masjid area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday where a stone-pelting incident took place on November 24. Earlier on November 30, a delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) was prevented from visiting the violence-hit Sambhal district.
US President Joe Biden on Sunday signed a pardon for his son, Robert Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations. The pardon ensures that Hunter Biden will not face sentencing for these offences and removes the possibility of prison time. In a statement, President Biden addressed the charges against his son, arguing that individuals in similar situations--such as those with tax payment issues due to addiction--typically receive non-criminal resolutions.
News update: AAP files suspension of business notice to discuss the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
10:27 AM
Barricades erected outside Cong Lucknow office ahead of party's planned visit to Sambhal
Police have erected barricades outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee office and the residences of several party leaders who were to accompany the unit's chief Ajay Rai on a fact-finding visit to violence-hit Sambhal, a party spokesperson said on Monday.
10:13 AM
Why court ordered Sambhal mosque survey when plea prayed for right to access? Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said if the petition over a Mughal-era mosque at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh had prayed for the right to access, then why a court there ordered a survey of the structure. Owaisi said, "If we read the petition, we find the prayer in it is right to access. If this is so, why did the court order the survey, which is wrong. If they need access, who stops them from going and sitting in the mosque?" "If according to the Places of Worship Act, the character and nature (of a religious place) can't be changed, then why still the survey was ordered?" the Hyderabad MP asked.
10:04 AM
Cyclone Fengal weakens, unprecedented rainfall paralyses life in Pondicherry
Operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays initially, officials said. However, later in the day, operations were normal. According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression.
9:56 AM
KMC asks commercial establishments to put up signboards in Bengali along with other languages
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made it mandatory for every commercial establishment in the metropolis to put up signboards in Bengali along with other languages, an official said. The civic body is determined to enforce the usage of Bengali in signages, and has set a tentative deadline of February 21, 2025 to initiate the process, he said.
9:17 AM
Madhav National Park designated as 8th tiger reserve in MP
The National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) technical committee has approved the proposal to notify Madhav National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district as a tiger reserve, an official said. It will be the eighth tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the official said on Sunday.