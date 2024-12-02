LIVE news updates: Schools shut in several Tamil Nadu districts amid heavy rainfall

US President Joe Biden on Sunday signed a pardon for his son, Robert Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations. The pardon ensures that Hunter Biden will not face sentencing for these offences and removes the possibility of prison time. In a statement, President Biden addressed the charges against his son, arguing that individuals in similar situations--such as those with tax payment issues due to addiction--typically receive non-criminal resolutions.

A Congress delegation led by the party's Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai is scheduled to visit Sambhal on Monday, where a stone-pelting incident took place on November 24.The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief and other Congress leaders stayed in the party office in Lucknow last night. On Sunday, amid massive security, a three-member judicial committee conducted an inspection near the Shahi Masjid area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday where a stone-pelting incident took place on November 24. Earlier on November 30, a delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) was prevented from visiting the violence-hit Sambhal district.