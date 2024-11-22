LIVE news: YSRCP says no direct agreement made between AP discoms, Adani Group

The Indian Consulate in Toronto has cancelled some more consular camps in the country, citing the Canadian authorities' inability to provide even "the minimum security against heightened threats", officials said. The move comes days after the Indian High Commission in Canada decided to cancel some of the planned consular camps after attacks by Khalistani mobs on two such camps in Brampton and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour, departing from Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday (local time) for Delhi. The visit marked the final leg of a significant journey that began in Nigeria, continued in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and concluded with a historic State visit to Guyana. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in over 50 years. After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections and denied tickets to three of its sitting MLAs in the list, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday called the move a "lack of confidence." The list includes candidates for constituencies such as Chhatarpur, Kirari, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, and Matiala. "...AAP is a party with two chief ministers, various ministers, and associates who have looted Delhi for the past 10 years. There is a lack of confidence within the AAP. They are cutting tickets for a majority of their sitting MLAs, which has been proven in today's list. There is a spark of rebellion in the list, and its impact will be evident in the coming days," said Sachdeva.