Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: YSRCP says no direct agreement made between AP discoms, Adani Group
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: YSRCP says no direct agreement made between AP discoms, Adani Group

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan
New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy during the YSRCP's protest against the Andhra Pradesh government at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Consulate in Toronto has cancelled some more consular camps in the country, citing the Canadian authorities' inability to provide even "the minimum security against heightened threats", officials said. The move comes days after the Indian High Commission in Canada decided to cancel some of the planned consular camps after attacks by Khalistani mobs on two such camps in Brampton and Surrey on November 2 and 3.   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour, departing from Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday (local time) for Delhi. The visit marked the final leg of a significant journey that began in Nigeria, continued in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and concluded with a historic State visit to Guyana. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in over 50 years.  After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections and denied tickets to three of its sitting MLAs in the list,  Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday called the move a "lack of confidence." The list includes candidates for constituencies such as Chhatarpur, Kirari, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, and Matiala. "...AAP is a party with two chief ministers, various ministers, and associates who have looted Delhi for the past 10 years. There is a lack of confidence within the AAP. They are cutting tickets for a majority of their sitting MLAs, which has been proven in today's list. There is a spark of rebellion in the list, and its impact will be evident in the coming days," said Sachdeva.

Key Events

11:43 AM

Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

11:33 AM

Repercussions of Cong's abject failure felt in Manipur even today: BJP chief Nadda to Kharge

11:06 AM

Mizoram govt plans to relocate displaced refugees to single location

10:43 AM

Access to religious places now easy but sites should not be treated as picnic spots: HP Governor

10:37 AM

Ashwini Vaishnaw invites German companies to invest in India

10:02 AM

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

9:53 AM

Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws Washington

9:47 AM

Denying tickets to sitting lawmakers shows lack of confidence: Delhi BJP chief on AAP's candidate list

9:41 AM

Will launch third phase of Subhadra Yojana on Nov 24: Odisha Deputy CM

9:32 AM

PM Modi leaves for home after concluding three-nation visit

9:29 AM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary

8:55 AM

NPP's Manipur unit asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

11:43 AM

Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said. The gunfight started in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of Bhejji police station when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

11:33 AM

Repercussions of Cong's abject failure felt in Manipur even today: BJP chief Nadda to Kharge

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday accused the Congress of pushing an "incorrect, false and politically" motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur unrest, as he hit back at Mallikarjun Kharge for seeking President Droupadi Murmu's intervention and alleging the Centre's complete failure in defusing the crisis.
In a rejoinder to Kharge, Nadda claimed the repercussions of the Congress's "abject failure" in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today.

11:06 AM

Mizoram govt plans to relocate displaced refugees to single location

The Mizoram government is planning to relocate all refugees taking shelter in different parts of the state and to bring them in one place, according to Lalmuanpuia Punte, political adviser to the chief minister. Punte on Thursday convened a meeting with officials of south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district to discuss issues concerning over 2,000 Bangladeshi refugees taking shelter in the district.

10:43 AM

Access to religious places now easy but sites should not be treated as picnic spots: HP Governor

 Development works have made access to religious places easy but these should not be treated as picnic spots, said Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Addressing a gathering of people from Uttarakhand and Jharkhand living in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday to commemorate the foundation days of these states, he said the sanctity of the religious places should be maintained.

10:37 AM

Ashwini Vaishnaw invites German companies to invest in India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has invited German companies to invest in India, saying it is a trusted partner which offers political and economic stability. Addressing the TV9 Global Summit in Stuttgart on Thursday evening, he said India was growing steadily at 6-8 percent and was poised to continue this trajectory for many years to come. "Consider including India in your supply chain. India hosts over 1,800 global capability centres across virtually every sector. We offer a vast pool of talent, with world-renowned capabilities in IT," the minister said.

10:02 AM

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The national capital's air quality remained in the "very poor" category recording an overall AQI of 373. Out of 38 monitoring stations in the city, nine reported Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the "severe" range. These stations are Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

9:53 AM

Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws Washington

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be US attorney general just hours after his other choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name. Bondi is a longtime Trump ally and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial when he was accused — but not convicted — of abusing his power as he tried to condition US military assistance to Ukraine on that country investigating then-former Vice President Joe Biden.

9:47 AM

Denying tickets to sitting lawmakers shows lack of confidence: Delhi BJP chief on AAP's candidate list

"AAP is a party with two chief ministers, various ministers, and associates who have looted Delhi for the past 10 years. There is a lack of confidence within the AAP. They are cutting tickets for a majority of their sitting MLAs, which has been proven in today's list. There is a spark of rebellion in the list, and its impact will be evident in the coming days," said Virendra Sachdeva.

9:41 AM

Will launch third phase of Subhadra Yojana on Nov 24: Odisha Deputy CM

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that the state government will launch the third phase of its cash transfer scheme, 'Subhadra Yojana,' on Sunday, November 24. "We will launch the third phase of Subhadra Yojana on the 24th (November) in Sundargarh, and this time we will include more than 20 lakh women. As per our promise to include over one crore women in the Subhadra Yojana, I believe we will achieve this target by December," stated Deputy Chief Minister Parida.

9:32 AM

PM Modi leaves for home after concluding three-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for home after wrapping up his "warm and productive" visit to Guyana during which he co-chaired the India-Caribbean Community Summit, held bilateral talks and interacted with the Indian community. He was here on the final leg of his five-day and three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

9:29 AM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and political leaders cutting across party lines paid tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary on Friday. In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said, "Humble salutations and heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder, former defence minister of the country, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and our ideal 'Padma Vibhushan' Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav ji!" Adityanath too took to X to pay tribute to the three-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary.

8:55 AM

NPP's Manipur unit asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

The Manipur unit of the National People's Party (NPP) instructed its members not to attend any meetings called by the Biren Singh government. An advisory signed by NPP state president N Kayisii on Thursday emphasised that the party's national president had officially withdrawn support from the Singh government on November 17. "Consequently, all NPP members are required to comply with this decision," Kayisii said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBenjamin NetanyahuBJPCongressCanadaIsrael-PalestineRussiaDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story