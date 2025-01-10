Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: ED raids RJD legislator Alok Kumar Mehta, others in PMLA case
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: ED raids RJD legislator Alok Kumar Mehta, others in PMLA case

Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world

BS Web Team New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate, ED
File image

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A dense blanket of fog  enveloped parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) this morning, delaying more than 150 flights as North India remained gripped by a severe cold wave. Trains services and road traffic were hit as the visibility dropped to zero in several areas. In an update this morning, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said that flight departures have been affected due to dense fog.  European climate agency Copernicus has confirmed that the year 2024 was the hottest year on record, and the first with a global average temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The average global temperature was 15.1 degrees Celsius -- 0.72 degrees above the 1991-2020 average and 0.12 degrees higher than that in 2023, the previous record-holder. Every month from January to June 2024 was the warmest ever recorded for those months. The average temperature in 2024 was 1.60 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 baseline, the period before human activities like burning fossil fuels began significantly impacting the climat, the agency noted. 

Following the tragic stampede during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi ticket distribution in Tirupati, which claimed six lives and injured over 50 devotees, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded immediate accountability from the government and concerned authorities.
 
"Why proper arrangements were not made despite the anticipated heavy crowd?," questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy.
 

Key Events

11:10 AM

Railway minister inspects production of Vande Bharat 2.0 sleeper trains at Integral Coach Factory

11:01 AM

News update: Death toll rises to 10 from Los Angeles wildfires

10:55 AM

ED carrying out raids at residence of RJD lawmaker Alok Kumar Mehta

10:40 AM

Here's why SC refused to review pleas against same-sex marriage ruling

10:29 AM

Liberal Party of Canadian PM Trudeau to choose new leader on March 9

10:03 AM

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan alleges police inaction, seeks help from CM

9:37 AM

President Murmu to confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 on 27 people

9:28 AM

Singapore bound Air India flight returns due to mid air technical snag

9:05 AM

Amid bird flu concerns, Nagpur zoo temporarily halts chicken meals for wild animals

11:10 AM

Railway minister inspects production of Vande Bharat 2.0 sleeper trains at Integral Coach Factory

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the manufacturing of Vande Bharat 2.0 range of trains at the Integral Coach Factory. Accompanied by General Manager U Subba Rao, the minister inspected the furnishing division of ICF, sleeper coaches of Vande Bharat 2.0 trains and pantry cars currently under production at the facility. Inaugurated in 1955, the Integral Coach Factory is one of the earliest production units in the country.

11:01 AM

News update: Death toll rises to 10 from Los Angeles wildfires

10:55 AM

ED carrying out raids at residence of RJD lawmaker Alok Kumar Mehta

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids at the residence of RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta in Bihar. More than a dozen locations have been raided since early morning in connection with a money laundering case involving the leader.

10:40 AM

Here's why SC refused to review pleas against same-sex marriage ruling

The top court has rejected review petitions challenging its landmark ruling that denied legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India. The court had earlier ruled that there was no constitutional basis for granting legal recognition to same-sex unions. Read here for more details.

10:29 AM

Liberal Party of Canadian PM Trudeau to choose new leader on March 9

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party said late on Thursday it will choose a new leader on March 9 ahead of the 2025 elections for which polls show the party in a very weak position.

10:03 AM

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan alleges police inaction, seeks help from CM

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday met Joint CP Mumbai Police Gautam Lakhmi regarding the chargesheet filed in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case.

9:37 AM

President Murmu to confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 on 27 people

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 on 27 people here on Friday, an official release said. Murmu will address the valedictory session of the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration. She reached the Odisha capital on Thursday. The awardees include, among others, President of Trinidad & Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo in public affairs, Baroness Usha Kumari Prashar from the UK in politics and Dr Sharmila Ford from the US in community service

9:28 AM

Singapore bound Air India flight returns due to mid air technical snag

An Air India flight bound to Singapore from here on Friday returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here said. The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.

9:05 AM

Amid bird flu concerns, Nagpur zoo temporarily halts chicken meals for wild animals

Nagpur's Maharajbagh Zoo has temporarily stopped feeding chicken to wild animals at the facility after three tigers and a leopard died at a wildlife rescue centre in the city, an official has said. Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said on Thursday that the big cats died of avian influenza, possibly contracted after consuming chicken.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressLos AngelesCalifornia wildfiresRussiaUkraineDonald Trump

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News