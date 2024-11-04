LIVE news: India-China disengagement opens space for other steps, says EAM Jaishankar

India-China disengagement was a “welcome” move which “opens up the possibility that other steps could happen, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. “In terms of India and China, yes, we have made some progress. You know, our relations were very, very disturbed for reasons all of you know. We have made some progress in what we call disengagement… troops were very close to each other, with the possibility that could lead to some untoward incident.” He was responding to a question during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Brisbane," Jaishankar said.Mandal Murmu, proposer who signed on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination for the Barhait Assembly constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday and said that he would take initiatives regarding the demographic change in Santhal Pargana. Speaking to reporter Mandal Murmu said, "First of all, I bow before my ancestors...Sidhu-Kanhu, Phulo Jhano sacrificed themselves for this nation...I belong to that family. We will take the initiative regarding the demography in Santhal Pargana." Mandal Murmu's joining ceremony took place in the presence of Union Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma.With the winters approaching, a thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital as the Air quality index in Delhi remained to be in the "very poor" category.The AQI of Delhi was recorded above 300 at 7 AM on Monday in many areas of the national capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At around 7:00 AM on Monday, New Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 400, RK Puram at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 393, and ITO at 349. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.