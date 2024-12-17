LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

Following disengagement at two friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the Special Representatives of India and China will meet in Beijing on Wednesday less than a fortnight after India and China held official-level talks in New Delhi.

The Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR on Monday imposed the strictest Stage-IV curbs under the winter air pollution control plan, including a ban on all construction activities, as the region's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' due to unfavourable weather conditions. Stage-IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for winters also include a ban on the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi and mandatory shifting of school classes, except those for X and XII, to hybrid mode.

The Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Women and Child Development was held in the National Capital on Monday. The subject of the meeting was 'Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0', the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a press release. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi chaired the meeting. Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur was also present. Members of Parliament of various political parties from Lok Sabha and Rajya took part in the meeting.

China's Special Representative for the dialogue is Foreign Minister Wang Yi while the Indian side is headed at the talks by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.