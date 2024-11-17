LIVE news: Authorities impose total curfew in Manipur's capital until further notice

Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses," said Manipur Police on Saturday. These individuals were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts of the state. Additionally, the police officials have recovered one .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL, and eight mobile phones from their possession. Following this incident, heavy security forces including the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal, said police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian diaspora in Nigeria on Sunday upon his arrival on the first leg of his three-nation visit. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his welcome by the Indian diaspora in Nigeria and said that it was "heartwarming." "Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!" he said. PM Modi also highlighted that the Marathi community in Nigeria expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a Classical Language, during his interaction with the Indian diaspora. PM Modi issued a statement indicating his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries.