LIVE news: Authorities impose total curfew in Manipur's capital until further notice

Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses," said Manipur Police on Saturday. These individuals were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts of the state. Additionally, the police officials have recovered one .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL, and eight mobile phones from their possession. Following this incident, heavy security forces including the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal, said police.Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian diaspora in Nigeria on Sunday upon his arrival on the first leg of his three-nation visit. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his welcome by the Indian diaspora in Nigeria and said that it was "heartwarming." "Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!" he said. PM Modi also highlighted that the Marathi community in Nigeria expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a Classical Language, during his interaction with the Indian diaspora. PM Modi issued a statement indicating his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, expressed deep concern on the "recent string of violence and continuing bloodshed" in Manipur. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the events as "deeply disturbing". The LoP also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit state and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region. "I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region," Gandhi added. A curfew was re-imposed in Imphal West District from Saturday until further notice, due to the prevailing law and order situation in the region. Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll Naresh Meena, in custody for slapping a sub-divisional magistrate on election duty, was on Saturday arrested on a production warrant in connection with another case, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP), Tonk, Vikas Sangwan said Meena, who was sent to judicial custody a day back, was brought from jail to the Kotwali police station of Tonk amid tight security arrangements and being interrogated. "Today, he was arrested on a production warrant in the case of arson that erupted in Samravta village on Wednesday night. He will be produced in the court tomorrow," he added. The SP said four FIRs were registered against Meena and other people.
