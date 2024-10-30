LIVE news: Salman Khan gets fresh death threat, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin his two day visit to Gujarat on Wednesday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar in Narmada district. Later, PM Modi will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area. Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rastriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0. The theme for this year's programme is "Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat."

Mumbai police received an anonymous message threatening that Salman Khan would be killed unless he paid Rs 2 crore as ransom. An FIR has been filed against an unidentified person and the probe is on. The disengagement of Indian and Chinese armies from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh is almost complete, with both parties carrying out joint verification of the troop and equipment pullback to a specified and mutually agreed distance from the face-off sites. The process follows an agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff. Patrolling will begin at the two friction points once the disengagement is done and both sides will move their respective troops and dismantle temporary structures, news agencies reported.