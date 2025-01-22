Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world

BS Web Team New Delhi
Quad ministers, Quad
Photo: X@DrSJaishankar

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At his maiden meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, newly-appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed Trump administration's desire to advance economic ties with India, and address concerns related to irregular migration, a spokesperson for the top US diplomat said Tuesday. Rubio, 53, opted to have his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart. He met Jaishankar, 70, at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, soon after a Quad ministerial meeting. Rubio "emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration", State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout after the meeting.
 
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is considering going to the Middle East, but not immediately amid the return of hostages, as he reiterated that the attack on Israel by the Hamas on October 7, 2023, should not have happened. "We're thinking about going to the Middle East. But not yet, as hostages are coming back right now. Some of them have been very, very damaged. You look at the young lady with her hand practically blown off -- you know how that happened, right? Did you know how that happened," Trump said during a joint news conference at the White House
 
A day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday. Thanking the new Secretary of State Marco Rubio for hosting the Quad meeting, Jaishankar called the timing of the meeting significant. "This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states," he tweeted.

Key Events

11:57 AM

SC extends stay on court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah mosque complex in Mathura

11:28 AM

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has become people-powered initiative: PM Modi

11:07 AM

Additional expense of Rs 10.2 cr by Kerala to buy PPE kit during Covid-19: CAG

10:37 AM

Eight killed, ten injured when truck fell into valley

10:01 AM

Delhi's minimum temperature slightly above normal for the season

9:48 AM

Two militants arrested in Manipur

9:47 AM

Fire at car dealer's office in Mumbai; no casualty

9:16 AM

Hegseth's former sister-in-law alleges wife's abuse in affidavit to Senate

9:13 AM

At least 76 people killed in hotel fire at resort in northwestern Turkey

8:51 AM

Trump says he is considering 10% tariff on China starting Feb 1

11:57 AM

SC extends stay on court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah mosque complex in Mathura

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its stay on the Allahabad High Court's order that permitted a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura. The complex is located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, a site of significant religious importance for Hindus.A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan said it will defer the hearing on the plea of the ‘Committee of Management of Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah' against the court-monitored survey.

11:28 AM

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has become people-powered initiative: PM Modi

With the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative completing 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed it has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was launched by the prime minister on January 22, 2015 at Panipat, Haryana.

11:07 AM

Additional expense of Rs 10.2 cr by Kerala to buy PPE kit during Covid-19: CAG

Kerala's purchase of PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic has come under scrutiny, with a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealing an additional expenditure of Rs 10.23 crore. The report states that the Kerala government accorded special sanctions to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) to procure PPE kits, N95 masks, and other essential commodities in March 2020.

10:37 AM

Eight killed, ten injured when truck fell into valley

At least eight persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when the truck in which they were travelling fell into a 50-metre-deep Valley near here in the wee hours of Wednesday, a police officer said. The victims, all fruit vendors, started from Savanur and were heading towards the Yellapura fair to sell fruits. They were traveling on the Savanur - Hubballi road when the accident occurred in a forested section.

10:01 AM

Delhi's minimum temperature slightly above normal for the season

Delhi's minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the normal for this time of the season. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness rain with thunderstorms.
 

9:48 AM

Two militants arrested in Manipur

Two militants were arrested in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Wednesday. An active member of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from Top Khongnangkhong on Tuesday, they said. He was identified as Yengkhom Bhogen Singh (50), they added.

9:47 AM

Fire at car dealer's office in Mumbai; no casualty

 A fire broke out at the office of a car dealer in Mumbai's Kalina area on Wednesday morning, officials said. No casualty was reported, they said.
The blaze erupted at 7.44 am on the first-floor office of Navnit Motors, a BMW car dealer, located on CST road in Kalina area, the officials said.
The fire was confined to the materials kept in the office and thick smoke emanated from there, a fire brigade official said.

9:16 AM

Hegseth's former sister-in-law alleges wife's abuse in affidavit to Senate

Senators vetting the nomination of Pete Hegseth for US defence secretary received an affidavit on Tuesday from a former sister-in-law alleging that the onetime Fox News host was abusive to his second wife, to the point where she feared for her safety. The affidavit describes Hegseth's treatment of his second wife, Samantha, and alleges repeat drunkenness and a domestic situation where Samantha had a safe word to indicate if she was in danger at home. Hegseth has denied the allegation.
 

9:13 AM

At least 76 people killed in hotel fire at resort in northwestern Turkey

A fire raged through a 12-storey hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkiye early Tuesday during a school holiday, killing at least 76 people at least two of them when they jumped from the building to escape the flames, officials said. At least 51 people also were injured in the fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, in Bolu province's Koroglu mountains, some 300 kilometres east of Istanbul, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

8:51 AM

Trump says he is considering 10% tariff on China starting Feb 1

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his team is discussing imposing a 10 per cent tariff on China starting February 1 based on the fact that the latter is sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada. "We're talking about a tariff of 10 per cent on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada," Trump said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressIsrael-PalestineDonald TrumpGazaFacebook

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News