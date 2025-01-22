LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

At his maiden meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, newly-appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed Trump administration's desire to advance economic ties with India, and address concerns related to irregular migration, a spokesperson for the top US diplomat said Tuesday. Rubio, 53, opted to have his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart. He met Jaishankar, 70, at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, soon after a Quad ministerial meeting. Rubio "emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration", State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout after the meeting.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is considering going to the Middle East, but not immediately amid the return of hostages, as he reiterated that the attack on Israel by the Hamas on October 7, 2023, should not have happened. "We're thinking about going to the Middle East. But not yet, as hostages are coming back right now. Some of them have been very, very damaged. You look at the young lady with her hand practically blown off -- you know how that happened, right? Did you know how that happened," Trump said during a joint news conference at the White House

A day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday. Thanking the new Secretary of State Marco Rubio for hosting the Quad meeting, Jaishankar called the timing of the meeting significant. "This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states," he tweeted.