LIVE news: Los Angeles braces for strong winds amid raging fires, death toll likely to rise

Firefighters are bracing for high winds as the Santa Ana winds are expected to return and further fuel the two wildfires that have already turned entire neighbourhoods to ashes. The death count is expected to rise with at least 24 people losing thier lives to the wildfires that have ripped through Los Angeles city in California.
First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 9:15 AM IST