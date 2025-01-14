LIVE news: Los Angeles braces for strong winds amid raging fires, death toll likely to rise

Firefighters are bracing for high winds as the Santa Ana winds are expected to return and further fuel the two wildfires that have already turned entire neighbourhoods to ashes. The death count is expected to rise with at least 24 people losing thier lives to the wildfires that have ripped through Los Angeles city in California.

After the Maharashtra government formed the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, BJP leader Dhas Suresh said no officer from Beed would be included in the new SIT. "A new SIT has been formed after the family raised questions on some people of the earlier SIT which was headed by Basavaraj Teli and 9 other people were part of it. The current SIT will have 6 people headed by Basavaraj Teli. No officer from Beed will be included in the SIT," Dhas told reporters.

US and Arab mediators made significant progress overnight toward brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of scores of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but a deal hasn't been reached yet, officials said on Monday. Four officials acknowledged that progress has been made and said the coming days would be critical for ending more than 15 months of fighting that has destabilised the Middle East. A US official briefed on the negotiations said all sides are "closer than we've ever been but it could still fall apart". Two other officials, including one associated with Hamas, said there were still a number of hurdles. On several occasions over the past year, US leaders have said they were on the verge of reaching a deal, only to have talks stall.