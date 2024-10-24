LIVE news: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach Delhi today for biannual consultation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a focus on boosting bilateral strategic ties, including in the areas of defence, trade and clean energy. Scholz travelled to India twice last year -- for a bilateral state visit in February and to attend the G20 Leaders' summit in September. On October 25, the prime minister and the chancellor will co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).
Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior ministers in his cabinet for the IGC consultations. The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the prime minister and the chancellor. The visit comes at a delicate time for Germany, whose export-oriented economy faces a second year of contraction and worries over a trade dispute between the European Union and China.
Cyclone Dana is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coast between Puri and Sagar Island -- close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra - with a wind speed of 100-120 km per hour. Both the states have suspended flight and rail services. The air quality in the national capital on Thursday deteriorated to 'very poor' category and the AQI was recorded at over 330 in most parts of the region. Delhi is likely to see a maximum and minimum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.
With Cyclone Dana expected to make the landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port on Friday, heavy rainfall is forecast for coastal regions. Read here for more details.
9:34 AM
3 labourers dead after makeshift water tank collapses in Pune district
Three labourers killed, seven injured as makeshift water tank collapses at labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district, says Police officials.
9:32 AM
Terrorists target non-local labourer in J-K's Tral
Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday morning, officials said. Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said. They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.
9:02 AM
