Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach Delhi today for biannual consultation
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach Delhi today for biannual consultation

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to inject $113 billion into the country's armed forces
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to inject $113 billion into the country’s armed forces

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a focus on boosting bilateral strategic ties, including in the areas of defence, trade and clean energy. Scholz travelled to India twice last year -- for a bilateral state visit in February and to attend the G20 Leaders' summit in September. On October 25, the prime minister and the chancellor will co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).
Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior ministers in his cabinet for the IGC consultations. The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the prime minister and the chancellor. The visit comes at a delicate time for Germany, whose export-oriented economy faces a second year of contraction and worries over a trade dispute between the European Union and China. 
  Cyclone Dana is  likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coast between Puri and Sagar Island -- close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra - with a wind speed of 100-120 km per hour. Both the states have suspended flight and rail services.  The air quality in the national capital on Thursday deteriorated to 'very poor' category and the AQI was recorded at over 330 in most parts of the region. Delhi is likely to see a maximum and minimum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Key Events

9:39 AM

Cyclone Dana updates: IMD issues red alert

9:34 AM

3 labourers dead after makeshift water tank collapses in Pune district

9:32 AM

Terrorists target non-local labourer in J-K's Tral

9:02 AM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach Delhi today for biannual consultation

9:39 AM

Cyclone Dana updates: IMD issues red alert

With Cyclone Dana expected to make the landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port on Friday, heavy rainfall is forecast for coastal regions. Read here for more details.

9:34 AM

3 labourers dead after makeshift water tank collapses in Pune district

Three labourers killed, seven injured as makeshift water tank collapses at labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district, says Police officials.

9:32 AM

Terrorists target non-local labourer in J-K's Tral

Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday morning, officials said. Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said. They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

9:02 AM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach Delhi today for biannual consultation

Olaf Scholz is scheduled to pay an official visit to India from October 24 to 26 for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) in New Delhi.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressCycloneGazaIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story