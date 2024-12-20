LIVE news: Five charred to death after massive fire outside Jaipur petrol pump

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
At least five people died in a massive fire that broke out a fuel station in Jaipur on Friday, December 20. The incident took place around 5:30 am on Ajmer Road when a CNG tanker parked near the fuel pump in Jaipur's Bhankrota area caught fire after a truck collided with other vehicles. Other vehicles parked at the fuel station were also gutted in the fire.
First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:58 AM IST