Home / India News / LIVE news: Five charred to death after massive fire outside Jaipur petrol pump
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: Five charred to death after massive fire outside Jaipur petrol pump

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest developments from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Fire, Fire accident
(Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
At least five people died in a massive fire that broke out a fuel station in Jaipur on Friday, December 20. The incident took place around 5:30 am on Ajmer Road when a CNG tanker parked near the fuel pump in Jaipur's Bhankrota area caught fire after a truck collided with other vehicles. Other vehicles parked at the fuel station were also gutted in the fire.   

  A prominent Delhi school has received a bomb-threat e-mail, prompting security personnel to carry out a search operation on its premises, an official said on Friday. Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad are participating in the search operation, another official said. "We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. This is the sixth time in the last 11 days that schools in the national capital have received such threats. 
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan warned Pakistan's federal government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his "legitimate demands" including the release of under-trial political prisoners and a judicial probe into May 9 events and November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters are not met by Sunday. The former Pakistani Prime Minister threatened that if the demands are unmet, the civil disobedience movement, "boycott of remittances", will be launched, Imran Khan said
 

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

