LIVE news updates: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Rain is expected in the national capital on Wednesday (May 21), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and gusty winds. Light rain and thunderstorms over the past week have led to a slight decline in the maximum temperature. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be about 39 degrees Celsius.

A federal judge ruled late Tuesday that U.S. officials must retain custody and control of migrants apparently removed to South Sudan, in case he orders their removals were unlawful. US District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts ordered an emergency hearing for Wednesday, after attorneys for immigrants said in court documents that up to a dozen people from several countries, including Myanmar and Vietnam, may have been sent to Africa earlier Tuesday. Writer, activist and lawyer Banu Mushtaq has made history by winning the International Booker Prize for her short story collection 'Heart Lamp' -- the first Kannada-language book to receive this honour. The International Booker Prize, a counterpart to the Booker Prize, is awarded for a work of fiction translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday congratulated Banu Mushtaq for winning International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection and said, she has raised the flag of Kannada's greatness at international level. Mushtaq collected the prize at a ceremony at Tate Modern along with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the title from Kannada to English. “Heartiest congratulations to the proud Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq for winning the International Booker Prize for Literature. This is a time to celebrate Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X'.