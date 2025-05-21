LIVE news updates: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

LIVE updates: Catch all the latest updates here
Rain is expected in the national capital on Wednesday (May 21), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and gusty winds. Light rain and thunderstorms over the past week have led to a slight decline in the maximum temperature. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be about 39 degrees Celsius.
First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST