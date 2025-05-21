Home / India News / LIVE news updates: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Rain is expected in the national capital on Wednesday (May 21), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and gusty winds. Light rain and thunderstorms over the past week have led to a slight decline in the maximum temperature. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be about 39 degrees Celsius.   

Writer, activist and lawyer Banu Mushtaq has made history by winning the International Booker Prize for her short story collection 'Heart Lamp' -- the first Kannada-language book to receive this honour.  The International Booker Prize, a counterpart to the Booker Prize, is awarded for a work of fiction translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday congratulated Banu Mushtaq for winning International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection and said, she has raised the flag of Kannada's greatness at international level. Mushtaq collected the prize at a ceremony at Tate Modern along with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the title from Kannada to English. “Heartiest congratulations to the proud Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq for winning the International Booker Prize for Literature. This is a time to celebrate Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X'.   
A federal judge ruled late Tuesday that U.S. officials must retain custody and control of migrants apparently removed to South Sudan, in case he orders their removals were unlawful. US District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts ordered an emergency hearing for Wednesday, after attorneys for immigrants said in court documents that up to a dozen people from several countries, including Myanmar and Vietnam, may have been sent to Africa earlier Tuesday.
 

1:25 PM

Lawyers don't want to work during vacation but judiciary blamed for backlog of case: CJI Gavai

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Wednesday said lawyers don't want to work during vacation but the judiciary is blamed for the backlog of cases. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih got miffed when a lawyer urged listing of a petition after the summer vacation.

12:51 PM

ED conducts multi-city raids in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted search operations in various cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Indore and Kolkata, in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in a firm. The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said in a social media post.

12:20 PM

Tea tribes intrinsic part of Assam's society: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday greeted the tea garden community on the occasion of International Tea Day, and said the state's oldest industry has contributed significantly over the years. “On #International Tea Day, I extend my best wishes to our tea garden community,” Sarma said in a post on X.

12:09 PM

'Aranyer Din Ratri' receives standing ovation at Cannes 2025 screening

The 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray's classic "Aranyer Din Ratri" received a standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened under the Cannes Classics section. Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, who were part of the ensemble cast of the 1970 Bengali film, attended the showcase on Monday evening.

11:18 AM

Rain, thunderstorm forecast for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms and moderate-to-heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday, civic officials said. Some parts of India's financial capital reported heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning on Tuesday night. Mumbai is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with rains in Mumbai and its suburbs as per the IMD, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

11:15 AM

Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, a police official said. Naxalites opened fire when teams of District Reserve Guards of police from four districts were out on an operation in Abhujmad area following intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres of the Mad division of Maoists, he said.

10:48 AM

PM thought of sending delegations to divert attention from tough questions:Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly thought of sending multi-party delegations of MPs to visit different countries to divert attention from the tough questions he is being called to answer, while his image globally has been "shattered".
The Congress general secretary made the remarks in a post to pay tribute to former Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

10:31 AM

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji." Rajiv Gandhi was the last Congress prime minister to have headed a majority government, from 1984 to 1989.

10:27 AM

10:00 AM

FIR filed against BJP IT cell chief, journalist Arnab Goswami

An FIR has been registered against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami for allegedly running false information, police said. The case was registered at High Grounds police station on Tuesday, based on the complaint from the Indian Youth Congress's legal cell head Shrikant Swaroop B N against the duo under section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and 352 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.
First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

