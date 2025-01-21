LIVE news: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged from hospital today, say doctors

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be discharged on Tuesday. Papers for discharge were filed last night. Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital confirmed the same in the morning. The actor was stabbed nearly six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home on Thursday. The actor is expected to be discharged by 10 am-12 pm today. Gaza has received a major influx of aid and goods, with 915 trucks crossing into the territory on the second day of the ceasefire, the United Nations said. UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said colleagues in Gaza informed the UN that 915 trucks -- significantly higher than the 600 trucks called for in the ceasefire -- entered Gaza on Monday, based on information from Israeli authorities and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement. UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Sunday the needs in Gaza are staggering and his office said Monday that aid workers are ramping up the delivery of food, clean water, shelter materials and other essential supplies. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that the more than 2 million people in Gaza, about half of them children, depend on this aid, Haq said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has dedicated developmental projects worth Rs 206.08 crore to people of Kullu district during the National Level Sharad Utsav in Manali. "Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday dedicated the developmental projects worth Rs 206.08 crore to Kullu district during the National Level Sharad Utsav in Manali," as per an official release. He inaugurated eight projects amounting to Rs 59.21 crore and laid the foundation stone for 13 projects valued at Rs 147.59 crore. These initiatives include restoration and reconstruction work following the damage caused by severe floods in the Beas River last year.