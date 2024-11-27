LIVE news updates: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit Tamil Nadu today; schools closed

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a severe rainfall alert for regions of Tamil Nadu, stating that the depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a deep depression and is expected to develop into the cyclonic storm named 'Fengal' by Wednesday, November 27. Chennai city and suburbs have been experiencing widespread rains since Tuesday morning. The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rains for the region, with rains being heavy sometimes, till Thursday (November 28). "Yesterday's depression will intensify into a deep depression... It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north direction, towards the Tamil Nadu coast," S. Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, told ANI. According to the IMD, the depression is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates who faced defeat in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls have decided to seek verification of the EVM-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) units in their segments, a leader of the opposition alliance said. Many losing candidates of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) pointed fingers at the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during their interaction with party head Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.
Sambhal violence: 7 cases filed, 27 people taken in custody, says official
Twenty-seven people have been taken into custody in the Sambhal violence case and seven FIRs have been registered following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh has requested the people across all sections of society to refrain from making baseless statements.
EC notifies by-polls for three Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified the schedule for by-polls to fill three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh following the resignations of YSRCP RS members M Venkata Ramana, B Mastan Rao Yadav and BC leader R Krishnaiah. Yadav and Krishnaiah resigned with up to four years left in their respective tenures while Rao had up to two years, dealing a major blow to the YSRCP, which lost three members in quick succession from the Council of States.
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 301
The overall air quality index of Delhi was measured at 301 on Wednesday morning. Air quality continues to deteriorate in areas around AIIMS, Kalkaji, Connaught Place, and India Gate. Read here for more details.
Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah start a ceasefire after nearly 14 months of fighting
The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants began early Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of alleged violations of the truce, and there were signs of celebration in Beirut. But Israel has said it will attack if Hezbollah breaks the agreement