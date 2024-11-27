LIVE news updates: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit Tamil Nadu today; schools closed

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a severe rainfall alert for regions of Tamil Nadu, stating that the depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a deep depression and is expected to develop into the cyclonic storm named 'Fengal' by Wednesday, November 27. Chennai city and suburbs have been experiencing widespread rains since Tuesday morning. The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rains for the region, with rains being heavy sometimes, till Thursday (November 28). "Yesterday's depression will intensify into a deep depression... It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north direction, towards the Tamil Nadu coast," S. Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, told ANI. According to the IMD, the depression is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates who faced defeat in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls have decided to seek verification of the EVM-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) units in their segments, a leader of the opposition alliance said. Many losing candidates of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) pointed fingers at the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during their interaction with party head Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that 27 people have been arrested in the Sambhal violence and seven FIRs have been registered following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district. Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Tuesday stated that their priority is to normalise the situation in the area.