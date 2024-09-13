LIVE: Supreme Court to resume hearing on CM Kejriwal's pleas for bail, quashing CBI arrest today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case. A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to announce the verdict. A Delhi court on Wednesday had extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till September 25 in the case corruption case related to the alleged excise scam, being probed by the CBI. The probe agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Kejriwal, Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur and Sarath Reddy a few weeks ago. The run-up to this judgement has also seen the top court underscore the 'bail is the rule, jail is the exception' principle, laid down in 1977 by Justice Krishna Iyer, in connection with other cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, under which Kejriwal faces charges. India's growth potential is 7.5 per cent or more, Reserve Bank of India chief Shaktikanta Das said on Friday, which is a little above the bank's full-year forecast for 2024 of 7.2%. "I think India's potential growth today ... is about seven-and-a-half-percent-plus," Das said at the Bretton Woods Committee's annual Future of Finance Forum. As the authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich continued their search for a sixth 'killer' wolf, two women in Mahasi village were injured in an attack allegedly by a wolf on Thursday night. The two injured have been identified as 28-year-old Gudiya, who is a resident of Singhia Nasirpur in Mahasi, and 50-year-old Mukima, who is a resident of Nasarpur in Mahasi.
Delhi weather update: National capital faces severe waterlogging amid heavy rains, IMD issues 'orange' alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert, advising residents to "be prepared" for severe weather. Heavy rains are likely to persist through the weekend. Read here for more details.
9:44 AM
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors' demonstration outside Swasthya Bhavan continues for third day
Junior doctors continued their 'cease work' and sit-in demonstration outside the West Bengal Health Department headquarters for the third consecutive day on Friday, a day after the proposed talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse between agitating junior doctors and the Bengal government failed to take off.
Around 30 medics, representing 26 medical colleges participating in the stir, had visited Nabanna for the meeting that failed to materialise after the government did not accept the doctors' demand for live-streaming of the talks.
9:33 AM
North Korea discloses uranium enrichment facility as Kim calls for more nuclear weapons
North Korea offered a rare glimpse into a secretive facility to produce weapons-grade uranium as state media reported Friday that leader Kim Jong Un visited the area and called for stronger efforts to “exponentially” increase the number of his nuclear weapons. It's unclear if the site is at the North's main Yongbyon nuclear complex, but it's the North's first public disclosure of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one at Yongbyon to visiting American scholars in 2010.
9:29 AM
Audi crash: CCTV footage of Nagpur bar visited by BJP leader's son goes missing
The CCTV footage of the bar visited by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket and his friends before his Audi car crashed into several vehicles here is missing, police have said. The Digital Video Recorder of the joint in Nagpur has been seized, an official said on Thursday. Sanket Bawankule's Audi, allegedly driven by his friend Arjun Hawre, hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth in the early hours of Monday, leaving two persons on a moped injured.
9:27 AM
US approves $165 million in weapons sales to Israel for 2027 delivery
The US has approved $165 million in weapons sales to Israel to fund heavy-duty tank trailers, the State Department announced Thursday. The systems include spare and repair parts, tool kits and technical and logistics support. They are not expected to be delivered until 2027. Earlier this year, the U.S. announced a mammoth $20 billion weapons support package for Israel to include F-15 fighter jets. Like the tank trailers, those systems will not be delivered for several years and will not affect current Israeli military operations amid its 11-month-old war against Hamas militants in Gaza.
9:26 AM
Locals complain of breathing difficulties, haze after suspected gas leak in Thane district
Residents in the vicinity of an industrial zone complained of eye irritation and breathing difficulties as a thick haze enveloped the area after a suspected gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. The situation is under control and there were no injuries or hospitalisations, said Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
9:21 AM
Governor Shaktikanta Das signals no policy change despite inflation dip
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das signaled he’s in no hurry to cut interest rates despite recent softening in inflation in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
“Inflation has been brought within the target band of 2-6%, but our target is 4%," Das said on Friday at a forum organized by The Bretton Woods Committee in Singapore. “And over the last several monetary policy meetings, we have been reiterating the importance to stay the course and not get carried away by some dips in inflation.”
9:01 AM
Supreme Court to resume hearing on CM Kejriwal's pleas for bail, quashing CBI arrest today
The top court is set to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case.