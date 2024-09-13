LIVE: Supreme Court to resume hearing on CM Kejriwal's pleas for bail, quashing CBI arrest today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case. A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to announce the verdict. A Delhi court on Wednesday had extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till September 25 in the case corruption case related to the alleged excise scam, being probed by the CBI. The probe agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Kejriwal, Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur and Sarath Reddy a few weeks ago. The run-up to this judgement has also seen the top court underscore the 'bail is the rule, jail is the exception' principle, laid down in 1977 by Justice Krishna Iyer, in connection with other cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, under which Kejriwal faces charges. India's growth potential is 7.5 per cent or more, Reserve Bank of India chief Shaktikanta Das said on Friday, which is a little above the bank's full-year forecast for 2024 of 7.2%. "I think India's potential growth today ... is about seven-and-a-half-percent-plus," Das said at the Bretton Woods Committee's annual Future of Finance Forum. As the authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich continued their search for a sixth 'killer' wolf, two women in Mahasi village were injured in an attack allegedly by a wolf on Thursday night. The two injured have been identified as 28-year-old Gudiya, who is a resident of Singhia Nasirpur in Mahasi, and 50-year-old Mukima, who is a resident of Nasarpur in Mahasi.