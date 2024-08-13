LIVE news: SC closes contempt case against Patanjali's Baba Ramdev in misleading ads case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt case filed against against Patanjali co-founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna in the misleading ads case. During the hearings on the contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved in connection with its misleading ads, the top court had repeatedly slammed the Patanjali founders . The court had also criticised the Uttarakhand government for not acting against the company.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has withdrawn the latest draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024 by asking all stakeholders to return physical copies given to them between July 24 and 25. The proposed legislation drew backlash due to concerns about increased government oversight of internet content. The initial draft raised issues regarding free speech rights and the extent of governmental authority to restrict such freedoms. In the previous month, the ministry circulated a revised draft to a select group of interested parties, seeking their input.
Junior doctors across West Bengal continued ceasework on Tuesday protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata and demanding justice for her. The stir affected healthcare services as long queues of patients were seen at out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals since early Tuesday morning as senior doctors were substituting their junior counterparts to address the rush. The agitating junior doctors, who have been pressing for magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor, on Tuesday set a deadline of August 14 for the Kolkata Police to complete their investigation. "The ceasework and protest will continue till our demands are met. We have been very clear about our demands. We want a judicial probe into the incident," a protesting junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said.
Four people were taken into custody soon after the attack on the CPI (M) office in Kattakkada. There was some dispute between the workers of both parties in the area and it was suspected to have resulted in the attack on the Left party's office, police sources said.
11:35 AM
GST Council to meet on Sept 9, to start discussion on rate rationalisation
"The 54th Meeting of GST Council will be held on 9th September, 2024 at New Delhi," the GST Council stated in a post on X. The GST Council, comprising finance ministers of Centre and states, is the apex decision making body with regard to Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out on July 1, 2017.
11:08 AM
Excise policy case: SC extends interim bail granted to Abhishek Boinpally by two weeks
The top court extended interim bail granted to Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally inth money-laundering case against him in connection with the Delhi excise policy case by two weeks
10:55 AM
10:47 AM
Kerala: Five-member expert team to visit disaster-affected areas in Wayanad today
A five-member expert team led by senior scientist John Matthai of the National Centre for Geosciences appointed by the State Disaster Management Authority will inspect the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat today. The team will assess the risks in different parts of the disaster area and related areas.
10:30 AM
Singapore's Indian-origin former minister trial rescheduled to next month
The trial of Singapore's former Indian-origin transport minister S Iswaran has been rescheduled to September 10-13, from August 13 (Tuesday), according to media reports. The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said the first tranche of trial dates is now fixed for September 10 to 13. Iswaran intends to appeal a High Court decision, where a judge in July tossed out his bid to compel the prosecution to hand over statements of all its 56 witnesses, according to a report by Channel News Asia.
10:26 AM
'Surreal, but it wasn't surreal': Donald Trump recalls assassination attempt in conversation with Elon Musk
During the interview, after Elon Musk asked, "how was the shooting like for you like?", Trump responded to it, saying that the shooting was "not pleasant" and it was a very hard hit. "It was a hard hit. It was very, I guess you would say, surreal, but it wasn't surreal. You know, I was telling somebody, you have instances like this ... where you feel it's a surreal situation. And I never felt that way. I knew immediately that it was a bullet," Trump said of the moment when he said the bullet hit his ear," the former US President told Musk in a conversation on X.
10:05 AM
221 e-motorbike riders booked for road rules violation in Mumbai; 290 vehicles seized
The Mumbai police conducted the drive from August 9 to 11 against e-motorbike riders for violating road safety norms and endangering their own lives and those of others. During the drive, a total of 1,176 e-motorbikes faced action and a fine of Rs 1.63 lakh was collected from the erring riders, the official said on Monday.
10:01 AM
Samajwadi Party appoints election in-charges for Assembly by-poll seats
National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Singh Yadav, has been made in-charge of Ambedkar Nagar's Kathari Assembly. While Awadhesh Prasad and Lal Bihari Yadav have been made in-charge for Ayodhya's Milkipur seat. MP Virendra Singh has been made in charge of Mirzapur's Majhawan Assembly, Chandradev Yadav of Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly, Indrajit Saroj of Phulpur, and Rajendra Kumar of Seemamau.
9:59 AM
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior doctors' strike continues
The stir by junior doctors across West Bengal affected healthcare services as long queues of patients were seen at out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals since early Tuesday morning as senior doctors were substituting their junior counterparts to address the rush. The agitating junior doctors, who have been pressing for magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor, on Tuesday set a deadline of August 14 for the Kolkata Police to complete their investigation.
9:54 AM
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 21-day furlough
During his temporary release period, Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will go to the Dera ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, news agency PTI reported. The Sirsa-headquartered Dera sect chief was granted the temporary release days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) petition against Singh's temporary release.
9:38 AM
