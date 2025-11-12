LIVE news updates: US Supreme Court extends order blocking full SNAP payments
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest updates here
The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday extended an order blocking full SNAP payments, amid signals that the government shutdown could soon end and food aid payments resume.
The order keeps in place at least for a few more days a chaotic situation. People who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed their families in some states have received their full monthly allocations, while others have received nothing.
The Senate has approved a bill to end the shutdown and the House of Representatives could vote on it as early as Wednesday. Reopening the government would restart the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, but it's not clear how quickly full payments would resume.
Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning and will continue his recovery at home, the family said. The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital days after he was admitted there for some tests, which were not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities. In a statement, the family urged for "privacy" and "respect".
An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol's residence in suburban Juhu. On Tuesday, several media outlets reported about Dharmendra's death but the family refuted it and urged for privacy.
The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery, daughter Esha wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.