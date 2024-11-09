LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal at around 5.30 am on Saturday, according to South Eastern Railway officials. The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, approximately 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported. A parcel van was among the derailed coaches. The 22850 Secunderabad Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in the Kharagpur Division when the derailment occurred, officials stated. Accident relief and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were promptly dispatched. Buses have also been arranged to transport passengers to Kolkata.

The US Department of Justice charged an Iranian citizen for allegedly being directed by Iran to assassinate Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election. Farhad Shakeri, a 51-year-old from Iran, was accused of acting as an asset for the Iranian regime, tasked with leading a network of criminal associates to support Iran’s assassination efforts against its targets, including President-elect Trump, as per the Department of Justice statement.A thick layer of smog blankets the area around Akshardham as the AQI falls to 393, marked as 'very poor' by the CPCB. Toxic foam is visible on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, indicating high pollution levels. Visuals reveal persistent smog in the region, with air quality staying in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.The Uttar Pradesh government, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the World Bank held negotiations on Friday for the Rs 3,903 crore Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening project. The discussions took place in New Delhi, with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh representing the state government, a statement said. The six-year project aims to revitalise Uttar Pradesh’s agriculture and allied sectors, boost productivity, and connect smallholder farmers with high-value commodity clusters.