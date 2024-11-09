Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

BS Web Team New Delhi
Assam, Agartala LTT train derailment
Representative Image | Image: X/@ians_india

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal at around 5.30 am on Saturday, according to South Eastern Railway officials. The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, approximately 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported. A parcel van was among the derailed coaches. The 22850 Secunderabad Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in the Kharagpur Division when the derailment occurred, officials stated. Accident relief and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were promptly dispatched. Buses have also been arranged to transport passengers to Kolkata.
The US Department of Justice charged an Iranian citizen for allegedly being directed by Iran to assassinate Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election. Farhad Shakeri, a 51-year-old from Iran, was accused of acting as an asset for the Iranian regime, tasked with leading a network of criminal associates to support Iran’s assassination efforts against its targets, including President-elect Trump, as per the Department of Justice statement.  A thick layer of smog blankets the area around Akshardham as the AQI falls to 393, marked as 'very poor' by the CPCB. Toxic foam is visible on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, indicating high pollution levels. Visuals reveal persistent smog in the region, with air quality staying in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.  The Uttar Pradesh government, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the World Bank held negotiations on Friday for the Rs 3,903 crore Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening project. The discussions took place in New Delhi, with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh representing the state government, a statement said. The six-year project aims to revitalise Uttar Pradesh’s agriculture and allied sectors, boost productivity, and connect smallholder farmers with high-value commodity clusters.

Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

Layer of smog engulfs parts of Delhi; AQI drops to 'very poor' category

US charges Iranian citizen for 'plotting to kill Donald Trump' pre-election

Mortal remains of two village Defence Guards brought home in J-K

The mortal remains of village defence guards Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were brought to their residences in the Ohli-Kuntwara village. Both the village defence guards were abducted and killed in a recent terror attack in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal at around 5.30 am on Saturday, according to South Eastern Railway officials. The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, approximately 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
 

CDS launches project to preserve and promote India's military heritage

CDS General Anil Chauhan launched Project ‘Shaurya Gatha,’ a joint initiative by the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) of India.  This project aims to preserve and promote India’s military heritage through educational programmes and tourism. 
 

Layer of smog engulfs parts of Delhi; AQI drops to 'very poor' category

US charges Iranian citizen for 'plotting to kill Donald Trump' pre-election

The US Department of Justice charged an Iranian citizen for allegedly being directed by Iran to assassinate Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election. Farhad Shakeri, a 51-year-old from Iran, was accused of acting as an asset for the Iranian regime.
 
Topics :Donlad TrumpUS Iran tensionsIranTrumpDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualityUttar Pradesh governmentWorld Bank Train derailments

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

