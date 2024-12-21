LIVE news: US judge finds Israel's NSO Group liable for hacking in WhatsApp lawsuit

WhatsApp claimed legal victory over the maker of Pegasus spyware late on Friday. The Israeli company, NSO Group Technologies, was accused in a lawsuit by Meta’s messaging app of infecting and surveilling the phones of 1,400 people over a two-week period in May 2019 via its notorious Pegasus software. The judge in the case, Phyllis Hamilton, found the company had violated state and federal US hacking laws as well as WhatsApp’s own terms of service. NSO Group will face a separate jury trial in March 2025 to determine the damages it owes WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has increased the compensation to farmers for land acquisition to build the Jewar Airport from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per square meter, an official statement from the state government said. In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asia's largest airport is being built in Jewar, the credit for this development goes to the farmers. The compensation payable for land acquisition for the third phase for Noida International Airport, Jewar has been increased from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per square meter. Hearty congratulations and salutations to all the farmer brothers!"

Louise Wateridge, Emergency Officer for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza, stated on Friday that more than two million people remain trapped in dire conditions in Gaza, deprived of their basic needs. Wateridge emphasised that residents are unable to flee, describing the situation as one where every possible route leads to death. UNRWA reported that worsening weather conditions in recent days are expected to continue. Despite this, the agency has been forced to prioritise food over shelter assistance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a good detention centre would be built in Mumbai to keep illegal Bangladeshi migrants as they could not be held in jails directly. CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "In recent times we have seen that in drug cases, illegal entry cases, illegal Bangladeshis, they are all foreign nationals and they cannot be kept directly in our jails. They have to be kept in detention camps, so BMC has given us land to build detention camps. But that land does not conform to the norms of detention camps. So we have asked BMC for another land. So, a good detention centre will be built in Mumbai"