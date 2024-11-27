Parliament session LIVE: Both Houses adjourned for the day amid protests over Adani charges

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Wednesday amid Opposition protests over various issues, including the Adani controversy and increasing incidents of crime in the national capital.

The Congress has asked for a discussion on the Adani indictment issue in the Parliament as both houses will meet for the third day of the winter session on Wednesday. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Manish Tewari moved adjournment notices in this regard before the commencement of the session today. In a notice addressed to the Secretary-General Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance." "The recent US indictment of Gautam Adani, involving over $265 million in bribes for solar power deals and securities fraud, casts a dark shadow over the Adani Group. The silence of the Modi government on this matter raises concerns about India's integrity and global standing. PM Modi must answer questions regarding his friendship with Adani," said the notice.The Congress said on Tuesday that it will launch protests, both inside and outside Parliament, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, against the lack of Central assistance for the landslide survivors of Wayanad. Party leader and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique described the Centre's alleged reluctance to provide financial aid to the people in landslide-affected areas as an "inhuman" approach. He said that, besides Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he, as the local MLA, had also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide survivors during his visit soon after the tragedy.