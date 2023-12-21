Home / India News / Lok Sabha passes bill on appointment, service conditions of CEC, ECs

Lok Sabha passes bill on appointment, service conditions of CEC, ECs

Responding to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the 1991 Act on the service conditions of the CEC and the ECs was a half-baked attempt

The Bill was then passed by a voice vote
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed after a brief discussion a Bill which seeks to establish a mechanism to appoint the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Responding to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the 1991 Act on the service conditions of the CEC and the ECs was a half-baked attempt and the present Bill covers the areas left out by the previous legislations.

The Bill was then passed by a voice vote.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

