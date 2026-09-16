Low-pressure system to bring extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat on Wednesday as a low-pressure system persists over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch and southeast Pakistan.

The weather system has triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the region, while rainfall is expected to continue over Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch in the coming days. The IMD has also forecast rain and thunderstorms across several other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to begin withdrawing from parts of West Rajasthan around September 19.

Weather across India

Rainfall is expected to remain active across central, eastern, northeastern and southern parts of the country, with heavy showers likely in several areas.

In north India, fairly widespread to widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are also expected to receive rain and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over the region. Central India is likely to see widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, while Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will also receive showers. Rainfall activity is expected to continue across eastern India, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, with heavy rain likely in parts of the region. The Northeast is likely to see scattered to widespread rainfall, particularly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Several parts of the southern peninsula are also likely to receive rain. Kerala, Telangana and parts of Karnataka are expected to see widespread showers, while heavy rainfall is possible over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Delhi weather forecast Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy on Wednesday, with very light rain possible during the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms over Delhi and neighbouring areas as part of the broader weather activity over northwest India.