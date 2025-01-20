Maha Kumbh 2025: FSSAI deploys mobile food testing labs to ensure safe food

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched large-scale efforts to ensure safe and hygienic food for millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. FSSAI deployed food safety officers, Mobile Food Testing Labs (Food Safety on Wheels), and organised awareness campaigns, according to an official announcement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Mobile food testing labs at Kumbh mela

In collaboration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration of Uttar Pradesh, FSSAI has stationed 10 Mobile Food Testing Labs and food analysts across the Maha Kumbh area. These labs are conducting on-the-spot tests for adulteration and spoilage while educating food vendors and the public about safe food practices.

According to the official release, the Mela is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, with 56 Food Safety Officers (FSOs) assigned to monitor hygiene standards. Each sector has two FSOs, while Chief Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) oversee the zones. Operations are coordinated from a central office at Sankat Mochan Marg in Sector 24.

Regular inspection to ensure food quality

Multiple teams are regularly inspecting the hotels, dhabas, and food stalls to ensure food quality. The teams are also responding to food safety complaints and are checking the cooking methods and raw materials used. Essential food items like rice, sugar, and wheat flour are also being tested at the Regional Public Health Laboratory in Varanasi.

To engage the public, FSSAI has set up an interactive pavilion with street plays (nukkad nataks), live food safety quizzes, and awareness sessions on issues like food adulteration and licensing. These initiatives aim to educate both devotees and vendors on the importance of safe and hygienic food practices. Through these measures, FSSAI is aiming to ensure a safer food experience for all visitors during Maha Kumbh 2025.